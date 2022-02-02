AT Worthy Technology Announces 'Digital Worthiness' Standard to Help Customers' Decisions

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AT Worthy Technology Inc. announces the new concept "Digital Worthiness" and corresponding platform. Digital worthiness is the state of companies offering a digitally enabled experience worthy of praise.

The quality of products and services is no longer the only criteria influencing any customer's decision. It is now also about being a savvy digital consumer who feels a connection to the brand and the company. This is a two-way street. The customer needs will continue to change, and digital communication will also evolve across all customer journeys.

Businesses have increasingly adapted to these technological changes. Perhaps they have already made investments to meet their customer's digital needs like automation of processes and a realignment of the marketing and social budgets. They aim to meet their customers where they are during their digital journey. It is essential to maintain this evolution and even adopt a digital rating for a brand/property.

When businesses invest in their product/service quality, they typically obtain a star rating provided either by institutions or user-generated reviews platforms. But until now, there has been no rating system to value the investment in being present during their customer's digital journey and thereby improve their customer's digital experience. In short, the lines of communication may be there, but the signal quality is unclear.

Feb. 2 also marks the launch of the site atworthy.com to offer this global rating system, a comprehensive, self-answered questionnaire that uses intelligent algorithms and AI to generate a rating score on a grade from 1 to 5 @ symbols. The questionnaire is specific to an industry's segment, and the Rating is independent and objective.

The AT Rating is a badge that symbolizes the Digital Worthiness of a property. It marks a new criterion for differentiation in the market to help connected customers make an informed choice and determine whether they will be heard.

Think of AT Worthy as a global-rating platform accessible to all. AT Worthy's API will also allow sharing the Rating with third-party platforms and integrate with existing rating criteria.

AT Worthy is also an ecosystem of partnerships with agencies and consulting services that span the globe to help any entities increase their Digital Worthiness.

Our thought leadership brings a new concept of Digital Worthiness and defined metrics available to all industries. Every year, AT Worthy will publish a global Digital Worthiness Index and a global Digital Worthiness Report that will be shared during the Digital Worthiness Summit. The time is now to improve the digital consumer journey and ensure companies are worthy of their business.

AT Worthy is committed to the highest level of independence and transparency to give customers the information they need to choose a digital-worthy property that's worthy of their time, money, and trust. A trusted third-party body will establish newly recognized standards to rate and calibrate any entities' Digital Worthiness.

About AT Worthy:

AT Worthy Technology Inc. is a mission-led company committed to supporting the ongoing operations of the AT Rating systems, ensuring the progress and the stability of the rating system, and establishing and enforcing the AT Rating policies.

To learn more about AT Worthy and Digital Worthiness, and to view the site, please visit atworthy.com.

Contact information:

Amani Linda Belghith

contact@atworthy.com



Related Images











Image 1: AT Worthy Logo





AT Worthy Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment