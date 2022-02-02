New York, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oral Hygiene Products Market – Analysis By Product, End User, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of Covid-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06226820/?utm_source=GNW

Availability of innovative and attractive oral hygiene products is one of the major factors driving market growth off late. For instance, people are eager to buy cosmetic whitening products to enhance dental aesthetics. These products are being rapidly adopted by middle- and high-income groups. Consequently, there is a rising prevalence of dental caries and periodontal diseases, which is significantly driving the growth of the market.



Based on the Product segment, toothpaste captured the major share in the global market in 2020. Plaque and tartar are some of the common oral health issues arising among the population with more than half of the adult population having the problem of tartar. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of cavities, gingivitis and sensitivity have also together bolstered the demand for toothpaste in both developing and developed economies.



APAC region is estimated to have the maximum share in the global Oral Hygiene Products market followed by North America. However, the new emerging markets in the APAC region will witness the fastest growth rate in the forthcoming years.



Owing to the changing lifestyles and shifting dietary patterns of the consumers, there has been a significant increase in the consumption of processed foods that are rich in sugar and other sticky compounds. Sugar combines with the plaque and weakens the enamel, thereby making the tooth vulnerable to decay. Consequently, there is a rising prevalence of dental caries and periodontal diseases, which is significantly driving the growth of the market. The increasing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of maintaining appropriate oral hygiene is also acting as a growth-inducing factor.



Additionally, there is a growing inclination toward purchasing premium oral care products, owing to the confluence of several factors, including the rising disposable incomes and dental healthcare expenditure by consumers. Other factors, including rapid urbanization and the increasing demand for organic and natural oral hygiene products, are projected to drive the market further.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of the Oral Hygiene Products market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



• The report analyses the Oral Hygiene Products Market by Value (USD Million).



• The report analyses the Oral Hygiene Products Market by Product (Toothpaste, Mouthwash, Toothbrush, Denture Products, Others).



• The report analyses the Oral Hygiene Products Market by End User (Household, Dentistry).



• The report analyses the Oral Hygiene Products Market by Distribution Channel (Offline, Online).



• The Global Oral Hygiene Products Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany, China, Japan, India, Australia).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Location and Product.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Colgate-Palmolive Co., Church & Dwight Co., Henkel, Philips, Reckitt Benckiser, Dabur Ltd., The Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, GlaxoSmithKline.



Key Target Audience



• Oral Hygiene Products Industry Vendors



• FMCG Companies



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06226820/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________