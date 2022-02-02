The Worldwide Pulmonary Drugs Industry is Expected to Reach $69+ Billion by 2027

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pulmonary Drugs Market (2021-2027) by Drug Class, Indication, Distribution Channel, and Geography, IGR Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Pulmonary Drugs Market is estimated to be USD 56.9 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 69.94 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5%.



The factors that are driving the market include the rising prevalence of pulmonary diseases and the growing geriatric population. The heavy investments have equally favored market growth. With the entry of innovative drugs into the markets, there is an increased scope for market growth. Government and non-government initiatives, and the availability of biosimilars, increasing tobacco smoking are fuelling the market growth.



However, factors such as low awareness about drug delivery and longer timelines are restricting the growth of the market. Expensive clinical trials and the commercialization of new drugs are some of the pulmonary drug market challenges.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Pulmonary Diseases

Increasing Burden of Geriatric Population

High Inclination to Tobacco Smoking

Advantages of the Pulmonary Route as an Alternative to Oral and Parenteral Delivery Methods

Restraints

Stringent Government Regulations for Product Approval

Side Effects Associated with Drugs

Less Awareness Regarding Pulmonary Drugs Delivery

Opportunities

Heavy Investments and Research Initiatives taken by the Government into Pulmonary Drugs Therapeutics

Trends

The Rse in the Use of Bronchodilators and Dry Powder Inhalers

Use of Particle Engineering Techniques in Drug Formulations

The Global Pulmonary Drugs Market is segmented on the basis of Drug Class, Indication, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Sanofi SA, AstraZeneca Plc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Merck & Co., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, and Circassia.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Pulmonary Drugs Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using the Positioning Quadrants, the publisher's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Pulmonary Drugs Market, By Drug Class

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Beta-2 Agonists

6.3 Anti-cholinergic Agents

6.4 Oral and Inhaled Corticosteroids

6.5 Anti-leukotrienes

6.6 Antihistamines

6.7 Monoclonal Antibodies

6.8 Combination Drugs

6.9 Others



7 Global Pulmonary Drugs Market, By Indication

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Asthma

7.3 COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

7.4 Allergic Rhinitis

7.5 Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

7.6 Cystic Fibrosis

7.7 Others



8 Global Pulmonary Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospital Pharmacies

8.3 Retail Pharmacies

8.4 Drug Stores

8.5 Others



9 Global Pulmonary Drugs Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 South America

9.3.1 Brazil

9.3.2 Argentina

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 UK

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 Germany

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.5 Spain

9.4.6 Rest of Europe

9.5 Asia-Pacific

9.5.1 China

9.5.2 Japan

9.5.3 India

9.5.4 Indonesia

9.5.5 Malaysia

9.5.6 South Korea

9.5.7 Australia

9.5.8 Russia

9.5.9 Rest of APAC

9.6 Rest of the World

9.6.1 Qatar

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 South Africa

9.6.4 United Arab Emirates

9.6.5 Latin America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

10.3.4 Investments & Fundings



11 Company Profiles

11.1 AstraZeneca PLC

11.2 Boehringer Ingelheim

11.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

11.4 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

11.5 Grifols, S.A.

11.6 Merck & Co., Inc.

11.7 Pfizer Inc.

11.8 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

11.9 Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

11.10 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,

11.11 MannKind Corporation

11.12 Gilbert technologies,

11.13 Philips Respironics,

11.14 Novartis AG

11.15 Sanofi

11.16 Mylan N.V.

11.17 Circassia

11.18 Mallinckrodt



12 Appendix



