Global Cyber Security Market – Analysis By Security, Deployment, End User, By Region, By Country Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19

Cyber attackers often use malware to take control of devices or machines to generate a financial gain. Internet security is also gaining traction due to the increase in cyber-crimes across various industries. Moreover, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the incidence of malware attacks on the database of large organizations has increased, which creates a need to strengthen the security of databases, thus boosting the cyber security market growth, globally.



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and Others. The BFSI segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period with Government and Defense being the largest end-user in 2020, representing about 25.70% of the Cyber Security market.



North America holds the maximum share in the global Cyber Security Market in 2020. During the forecast period, APAC is set to be the fastest-growing regional market. Furthermore, APAC is seeing great growth as a result of a variety of factors, including the rise of IoT devices and government programs aimed at advanced technical breakthroughs. Some countries in the region, such as China and Japan are rapidly deploying cyber security technologies.



By 2026, Wireless security will be the key to the prevention of unwanted users from accessing a particular wireless network. Wireless security helps in detecting, alerting, and preventing wireless networks and sends an alarm to the network administrator in case of any security breach.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of the Cyber Security Market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



• The report analyses the Cyber Security Market by Value (USD Million).



• The report analyses the Cyber Security Market by End User (Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Others).



• The report analyses the Cyber Security Market by Security (Wireless Security, Application Security, Network Security, End Point Security, Infrastructure Protection, Others)



• The report analyses the Cyber Security Market by Deployment (Cloud Based, On-Premises)



• The Global Cyber Security Market has been analysed by Countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by End User, by Security.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include – Cisco Systems, NortonLifeLock Inc., Fortinet Group, Check Point, FireEye, Juniper Networks, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Palo Alto Networks, F5, Inc., Broadcom Inc.



