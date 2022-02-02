Network Automation Market to hit USD 30 billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The network automation market is expected to surpass USD 30 billion by 2028, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc . The emergence of advance digital technologies such as AI and machine learning, rising cloud adoption and virtualization technology is significantly contributing to market growth.

Advancement in recent technologies of machine learning, artificial intelligence, and internet of things is driving the network automation market growth. Growing investment in wireless network infrastructure across the globe due to advent of 5G network is another factor supporting the market growth. Vendors are focusing on providing robust Service Level Agreements (SLAs) to increase their profit avenues and gain more market share.

The SD WAN segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of above 20% from 2022 to 2028 due to growing need to simplifies office networking and optimizes application performance across SMEs. The SD-WAN network encompasses advanced threat protection by offering a multilayer security protocol that encrypts data to the private cloud. Cisco, VMware, Aryaka, and Silver Peak are leading key vendors that offer dynamic SD-WAN technologies to their end-users.

The cloud network segment captured over 15% market share in 2021 owing to the increasing adoption of cloud-based services. It helps the SMEs to cut down their operational cost by around 60%. Cloud network automation shortens the time required for provisioning and de-provisioning of critical network resources in private cloud environments. A manual task that typically takes hours or days to complete can be completed within a few minutes by employing network automation .

The Hybrid Network segment is set to register a growth rate of above 25% till 2028. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for scalability and agility in the network infrastructure across the enterprises. Hybrid networks provide a high scale of flexibility and reliability to service providers that help them to provide optimum levels of automation capabilities to their end-users.

The cloud deployment model is expected to witness a significant market share by 2028. The cloud deployment model is more affordable as compared to on-premise, as the businesses require less investment to procure additional hardware equipment. Cloud service vendors offer greater stability to the system due to regular updates from system web-based software applications.

Manufacturing is projected to grow exponentially in the global network automation market with 35% gains up to 2028. Emergence of advent of Industry 4.0 technology and the evolution of smart manufacturing facilities is fueling the market demand. The adoption of 5G networks will allow manufacturing companies to build smart factories by deploying robots at different stages of production. The need for hyper-reliable network infrastructure enables organizations to accelerate their production by around 40%, thus increasing their profitability.

Asia Pacific network automation market is projected to grow exponentially during 2022 to 2028 on account of increasing partnership activities by the key players. For instance, in June 2020, Anuta Networks signed a partnership agreement with Juniper Networks to integrate its advanced ATOM platform into Juniper’s existing network automation portfolio. The partnership helped the company to strengthen their position in the market and meet the increasing demand for innovative network automation services.

Some major findings of the network automation market report include:

Increasing demand for network automation solution to reduce manual network programming.





Growing investments and digitization across various business applications are anticipated to support market growth.





The Asia Pacific network automation market growth is attributed due to increasing demand for wireless network infrastructure across the various enterprises.





Major players operating in the network automation market are NEC Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Nokia, Huawei and Ericsson.





Companies operating in the market are focusing on the development of innovative solutions in order to support the growing market demand.





