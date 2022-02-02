New York, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Alzheimer Drugs Market – Analysis By Drug Class, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights, Pipeline and Forecast with Impact of Covid-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06226813/?utm_source=GNW

An increase in the prevalence of these ailments and lifestyle choices among the masses, coupled with the rising geriatric population, represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, the leading pharmaceutical companies are focusing on the development of drugs that prevent the disease and provide long-lasting improvements in cognitive functions.



In addition, the market growth is further supported by the expansion of telehealth services and the growing traction of online pharmacies. Telehealth can be defined as the remote delivery of clinical as well as non-clinical services through tele- and digital communication technologies. These platforms have enabled disease diagnosis and drug delivery in remote regions. Apart from this, various Alzheimer’s’s drugs are presently under late-stage clinical trials, including Aducanumab and Solanezumab. The development of these drugs is anticipated to propel market growth in the coming years.



Moreover, the increasing prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease is fueling the demand for Alzheimer’s drugs which in turn is driving the global Alzheimer’s drugs market. Also, rising R&D activities by pharmaceutical companies and research institutes for Alzheimer’s’ effective therapy is expected to boost the global Alzheimer’s drugs market.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of the Alzheimer’s’s Drugs market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.



• The report analyses the Alzheimer’s Drugs Market by Value (USD Million)



• The report analyses the Alzheimer’s Drugs Market by Drug Class (Cholinergic, Memantine, Combined drug, others).



• The report analyses the Alzheimer’s Drugs Market by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy)



• The Global Alzheimer’s Drugs Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA).



• The Global Alzheimer’s Drugs Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, Australia).



• The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Drug Class and By Distribution Channel.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.



• The companies analysed in the report include AbbVie Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche, Ltd., Novartis AG, Biogen, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilli and Company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Novo Nordisk, Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd, NervGen Pharma.



Key Target Audience



• Alzheimer’s Drug Manufacturers



• Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Companies



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

