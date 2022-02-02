New York, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Specialty Chemicals Market - Analysis By Type, End User, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of Covid-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06226821/?utm_source=GNW

In this industry, continuous R&D has aided the development of products with optimal and innovative characteristics and is one of the primary drivers facilitating the expansion of the market.



In addition, improving standards of living in most of the developing countries, trade liberalization, growing demand for electronics, and advancements in process technology are the major factors that boost the growth of the specialty chemical industry. Continuous R&D has supported the creation of products with optimal and innovative attributes in this business and this is one of the major factors driving the market growth.



Moreover, robust growth in the construction sector, increasing demand for cosmetic products, growing investment and production in the increasing electrical and electronics industry output, increasing demand for adhesives and plastics from the packaging industry, and increasing installations of water treatment systems has been driving the Specialty Chemicals market.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of Global Specialty Chemicals Market for the historical period 2016-2020 and forecast period of 2021-2026.



• The report analyses the Global Specialty Chemicals Market by value (USD Billion).



• The report analyses the Global Specialty Chemicals Market by Type (Dyes and Pigments, Agrochemicals, Pharmaceutical Chemicals, Homecare Ingredients, Construction Chemicals, Others).



• The report analyses the Global Specialty Chemicals Market End User (Agriculture, Construction, Automotive, Others).



• The Global Specialty Chemicals Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA), By Country (United States, Canada, U.K, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, South Korea).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Type, By End User.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Solvay S.A., Bayer AG, Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, AkzoNobel, Albemarle Corporation, Clariant International Limited, Huntsman Corporation, Ashland Inc., Evonik Industries.



Key Target Audience



• Chemical Companies



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06226821/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________