Global Biologics CDMO Market - Analysis By Type, Product Type, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19

In addition, increasing per capita disposable income, rising global healthcare expenditure along with demand for new therapeutic drugs in the market is driving the Biologics CDMO market.



Moreover, with the rising prevalence of diseases in the world, it is expected that there will be more demand for new drugs which is likely to push the growth of Biologics CDMOs. Also, the rising number of pharmaceutical companies in the emerging economies, increasing demand for novel therapeutic applications along with high demand for biologics are the major factors propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the increased outsourcing trend by small and large pharmaceutical companies provides a promising opportunity for contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs).



The outbreak of COVID-19 will influence the biologics CDMO market in the forecast period as well. This is due to the demand for vaccines and therapeutic antibodies which is expected to continue for several years. In addition to the economic and social burden, the pandemic has prompted government bodies to increase funding for vaccine development on a global scale. With the on-going crisis, there has been an immense burden on the healthcare sector worldwide and has impacted the discovery, research and development of many medicines pushing the growth of the Biologics CDMO industry further.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of the Biologics CDMOs market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



• The report analyses the Biologics CDMOs Market by Value (USD Billion)



• The report analyses the Biologics CDMOs Market by Type (Mammalian and Non-Mammalian).



• The report analyses the Biologics CDMOs Market by Product Type(Biologics and Biosimilars)



• The Global Biologics CDMOs Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA).



• The Global Biologics CDMOs Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea).



• The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Type and By Product Type.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.



• The companies analysed in the report include Lonza Group AG, Samsung Biologics, AbbVie Inc., WuXi Biologics Inc., Toyobo Co. Ltd., AGC Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., ICON Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies.



Key Target Audience



• Biologics CDMOs Manufacturers



• Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Companies



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

