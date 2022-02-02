Insights on the Pool Heat Pump Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Capacity, End-user and Geography

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pool Heat Pump Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The pool heat pump market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% by revenue during the period 2022-2027.



Heat pumps are significant for substantial and immediate carbon savings compared with the other modes of heating systems available at present. Heat decarbonization is a major priority that compels economies to strive and implement wide-scale adoption of appliances with lower carbon emissions.



By leveraging technology, efforts are taken by non-profit organizations, government, and major consumer appliances vendors to reduce the emission level of greenhouse gases in the environment by developing more climate-friendly solutions in the market.

The favorable government policies across the countries that are supporting the usage of renewable energy sources and preventing the emission of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere are eventually driving the market for heat pumps.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the pool heat pump market include:

Preference for Smart Pool Heat Pumps

A boom in Spa Industry

Increasing Disposable Income

Rising Modular Construction

Need for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability

Favorable Government Policies and Incentives

Growth in Swimming Pool Construction

Demand of Low GWP Refrigerants Solutions for Heat Pump

Market Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by

Type

Capacity

End-User

Geography

Segmentation Analysis

Swimming pools have become a major investment and epicenter of attraction for residential and commercial spaces. While it enhances the popularity and value of outdoor space in homes and serves as the differentiator for leading resorts, hotels, and water parks. The swimming pool industry is relatively young with high room for innovation and expansion as the penetration of pools is expected to rise, eventually driving the market for pool heat pumps.

Geothermal pool pumps enjoy high preference when house and pool heating systems need to be replaced as the energy provided by a single unit can facilitate the entire network and is cheaper than gas-fueled systems. Moreover, this helps the ground temperature remain between 104F and 131F as per the location.

Market Segmentation by Type

Air Source

Water/Geothermal Source

Market Segmentation by Capacity

Less than 10kW

10kW-20kW

Greater than 20kW

Market Segmentation by End-User

Residential

Commercial

Hotels and Resorts

Spas

Educational Institutions

Water Parks

Sports Club

Others

Geographical Analysis

Europe has a relatively higher concentration of swimming pools, especially in France, Italy, and Spain. These regions have historically represented high enthusiasm and interest in sustainable solutions such as heat pumps. The region is also a forerunner in adopting sophisticated products and is fragmented with industry presence.

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

France

Spain

Germany

Italy

UK

APAC

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Vendor Analysis

Global players like Rheem Manufacturing, Hayward, AquaCal, Pentair, and Jandy are expanding their markets through profitable partnerships and merger strategies. In contrast, the domestic vendors are capitalizing on the product portfolio that best suits the domestic needs and wants in the pool heat pump market.

Prominent Vendors

Rheem manufacturing company

AquaCal

Pentair

Hayward Industries

Fluidra

Other Prominent Vendors

Condeana Commercial Enterprises

Carrier

Daishiba

Nirvana Chauffe-Piscine Inc

Viessmann Group

Guangdong Phnix Eco-Energy Solution

Ascler

Venus Home Appliances

Dantherm Group

Evo Industries Australia

Guangzhou Sprsun New Energy Technology Development

Madimack

AquaPro Systems

Gulfstream Manufacturing

Thermeau Industries

Avi Solar Tech

Guangdong Fineco New Energy

EcoTech

Foshan MACON Cooling & Heating Energy-Saving Equipment

Sunrain

