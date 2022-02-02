Insights on the Pool Heat Pump Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Capacity, End-user and Geography

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pool Heat Pump Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The pool heat pump market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% by revenue during the period 2022-2027.
Heat pumps are significant for substantial and immediate carbon savings compared with the other modes of heating systems available at present. Heat decarbonization is a major priority that compels economies to strive and implement wide-scale adoption of appliances with lower carbon emissions.
Snippets
- By leveraging technology, efforts are taken by non-profit organizations, government, and major consumer appliances vendors to reduce the emission level of greenhouse gases in the environment by developing more climate-friendly solutions in the market.
- The favorable government policies across the countries that are supporting the usage of renewable energy sources and preventing the emission of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere are eventually driving the market for heat pumps.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the pool heat pump market include:
- Preference for Smart Pool Heat Pumps
- A boom in Spa Industry
- Increasing Disposable Income
- Rising Modular Construction
- Need for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability
- Favorable Government Policies and Incentives
- Growth in Swimming Pool Construction
- Demand of Low GWP Refrigerants Solutions for Heat Pump
Market Segmentation
This research report includes a detailed segmentation by
- Type
- Capacity
- End-User
- Geography
Segmentation Analysis
- Swimming pools have become a major investment and epicenter of attraction for residential and commercial spaces. While it enhances the popularity and value of outdoor space in homes and serves as the differentiator for leading resorts, hotels, and water parks. The swimming pool industry is relatively young with high room for innovation and expansion as the penetration of pools is expected to rise, eventually driving the market for pool heat pumps.
- Geothermal pool pumps enjoy high preference when house and pool heating systems need to be replaced as the energy provided by a single unit can facilitate the entire network and is cheaper than gas-fueled systems. Moreover, this helps the ground temperature remain between 104F and 131F as per the location.
Market Segmentation by Type
- Air Source
- Water/Geothermal Source
Market Segmentation by Capacity
- Less than 10kW
- 10kW-20kW
- Greater than 20kW
Market Segmentation by End-User
- Residential
- Commercial
- Hotels and Resorts
- Spas
- Educational Institutions
- Water Parks
- Sports Club
- Others
Geographical Analysis
- Europe has a relatively higher concentration of swimming pools, especially in France, Italy, and Spain. These regions have historically represented high enthusiasm and interest in sustainable solutions such as heat pumps. The region is also a forerunner in adopting sophisticated products and is fragmented with industry presence.
Market Segmentation by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- France
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- UK
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Vendor Analysis
Global players like Rheem Manufacturing, Hayward, AquaCal, Pentair, and Jandy are expanding their markets through profitable partnerships and merger strategies. In contrast, the domestic vendors are capitalizing on the product portfolio that best suits the domestic needs and wants in the pool heat pump market.
Prominent Vendors
- Rheem manufacturing company
- AquaCal
- Pentair
- Hayward Industries
- Fluidra
Other Prominent Vendors
- Condeana Commercial Enterprises
- Carrier
- Daishiba
- Nirvana Chauffe-Piscine Inc
- Viessmann Group
- Guangdong Phnix Eco-Energy Solution
- Ascler
- Venus Home Appliances
- Dantherm Group
- Evo Industries Australia
- Guangzhou Sprsun New Energy Technology Development
- Madimack
- AquaPro Systems
- Gulfstream Manufacturing
- Thermeau Industries
- Avi Solar Tech
- Guangdong Fineco New Energy
- EcoTech
- Foshan MACON Cooling & Heating Energy-Saving Equipment
- Sunrain
Key QuestionsAnswered:
1. How big is the pool heat pump market?
2. Who are the end-users in the global pool heat pump market?
3. Which segment has the highest share in the pool heat pump market?
4. What are the key factors driving the pool heat pump market growth?
5. Who are the key players in the pool heat pump industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation By Product Type
4.3.2 Market Segmentation By Capacity
4.3.3 Market Segmentation By End-User
4.3.4 Market Segmentation By Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Construction
7.2.1 Residential Construction
7.2.2 Commercial & Industrial Construction
7.2.3 Public Infrastructure Constructions
7.3 Working Of Heat Pumps
7.3.1 Main Refrigeration Cycle Components
7.4 Hospital & Spa Pools
7.5 Emerging Technology
7.6 Value Chain Analysis
7.6.1 Material Suppliers
7.6.2 Manufacturers
7.6.3 Distributors
7.6.4 Application
7.7 Covid-19 Impact
7.8 Historical Data & Pre- And Post-Covid CAGR Analysis
7.8.1 Global
7.8.2 North America
7.8.3 Europe
7.8.4 APAC
7.8.5 Latin America
7.8.6 Middle East & Africa
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Preference For Smart Pool Heat Pumps
8.2 Boom In Spa Industry
8.3 Increasing Disposable Income
8.4 Rising Modular Construction
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Need For Energy Efficiency & Sustainability
9.2 Favorable Government Policies & Incentives
9.3 Growth In Swimming Pool Construction
9.4 Demand For Low-GWP Refrigerants For Heat Pumps
10 Market Restraints
10.1 High Installation & Upfront Costs
10.2 Low Awareness In Growing Economies
10.3 Price Fluctuations Of Raw Materials
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry
12 Pool Heat Pump Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
12.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)
12.3 Market Overview
12.4 Air Source
12.4.1 Market Overview
12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.4.3 Market By Geography
12.5 Water/Geothermal Source
12.5.1 Market Overview
12.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.5.3 Market By Geography
13 Capacity
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)
13.3 Market Overview
13.4 < 10 KW
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.3 Market By Geography
13.5 10?20 KW
13.5.1 Market Overview
13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.5.3 Market by Geography
13.6 >20 KW
13.6.1 Market Overview
13.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.6.3 Market by Geography
14 End-User
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)
14.3 Market Overview
15 Residential
15.1 Market Overview
15.1.1 Market Size & Forecast
15.1.2 Market By Geography
16 Commercial
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)
16.3 Market Overview
16.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.3.2 Market By Geography
16.3.3 Market By Commercial End-Users
16.4 Hotels & Resorts
16.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.4.2 Market By Geography
16.5 SPAS
16.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.5.2 Market By Geography
16.6 Educational Institutions
16.6.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.6.2 Market By Geography
16.7 Water Parks
16.7.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.7.2 Market By Geography
16.8 Sports Clubs
16.8.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.8.2 Market By Geography
16.9 Others
16.9.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.9.2 Market By Geography
17 Geography
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)
17.3 Geographic Overview
18 North America
19 Europe
20 APAC
21 Latin America
22 Middle East & Africa
23 Competitive Landscape
23.1 Competition Overview
24 Key Company Profiles
24.1 RHEEM MANUFACTURING COMPANY
24.1.1 Business Overview
24.1.2 Product Offerings
24.1.3 Key Strategies
24.1.4 Key Strengths
24.1.5 Key Opportunities
24.2 AQUACAL
24.2.1 Business Overview
24.2.2 Product Offerings
24.2.3 Key Strategies
24.2.4 Key Strengths
24.2.5 Key Opportunities
24.3 PENTAIR
24.3.1 Business Overview
24.3.2 Product Offerings
24.3.3 Key Strategies
24.3.4 Key Strengths
24.3.5 Key Opportunities
24.4 HAYWARD INDUSTRIES
24.4.1 Business Overview
24.4.2 Product Offerings
24.4.3 Key Strategies
24.4.4 Key Strengths
24.4.5 Key Opportunities
24.5 FLUIDRA
24.5.1 Business Overview
24.5.2 Product Offerings
24.5.3 Key Strategies
24.5.4 Key Strengths
24.5.5 Key Opportunities
25 Other Prominent Vendors
25.1 CONDEANA COMMERCIAL ENTERPRISES
25.1.1 Business Overview
25.1.2 Product Offerings
25.2 CARRIER
25.2.1 Business Overview
25.2.2 Product Offerings
25.3 DAISHIBA
25.3.1 Business Overview
25.3.2 Product Offerings
25.4 NIRVANA CHAUFFE-PISCINE INC
25.4.1 Business Overview
25.4.2 Product Offerings
25.5 VIESSMANN GROUP
25.5.1 Business Overview
25.5.2 Product Offerings
25.6 GUANGDONG PHNIX ECO-ENERGY SOLUTION
25.6.1 Business Overview
25.6.2 Product Offerings
25.7 ASCLER
25.7.1 Business Overview
25.7.2 Product Offerings
25.8 VENUS HOME APPLIANCES
25.8.1 Business Overview
25.8.2 Product Offerings
25.9 DANTHERM GROUP
25.9.1 Business Overview
25.9.2 Product Offerings
25.10 EVO INDUSTRIES AUSTRALIA
25.10.1 Business Overview
25.10.2 Product Offerings
25.11 GUANGZHOU SPRSUN NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT
25.11.1 Business Overview
25.11.2 Product Offerings
25.12 MADIMACK
25.12.1 Business Overview
25.12.2 Product Offerings
25.13 AQUAPRO SYSTEMS
25.13.1 Business Overview
25.13.2 Product Offerings
25.14 GULFSTREAM MANUFACTURING
25.14.1 Business Overview
25.14.2 Product Offerings
25.15 THERMEAU INDUSTRIES
25.15.1 Business Overview
25.15.2 Product Offerings
25.16 AVI SOLAR TECH
25.16.1 Business Overview
25.16.2 Product Offerings
25.17 GUANGDONG FINECO NEW ENERGY
25.17.1 Business Overview
25.17.2 Product Offerings
25.18 ECOTECH
25.18.1 Business Overview
25.18.2 Product Offerings
25.19 FOSHAN MACON COOLING & HEATING ENERGY-SAVING EQUIPMENT
25.19.1 Business Overview
25.19.2 Product Offerings
25.20 SUNRAIN
25.20.1 Business Overview
25.20.2 Product Offerings
26 Report Summary
27 Quantitative Summary
28 Appendix
