Global Infusion Pump Market to 2026 - by Products, Technology, Usage, Application, End-users and Geography

The infusion pumps market size was valued at USD 11,018.84 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 18,475.10 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Infusion Pumps Market Report
Market Overview
Major factors boosting the growth global infusion pumps market worldwide are rising healthcare concerns, the prevalence of chronic disorders such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, gastroenterology diseases, and pain management. New infusion pump product development with smart technologies triggered the growth of the market. New product launches and technology advancements help to reduce drugs administration errors. Some manufacturers offer infusion pumps with software, which helps in drug analysis and infusion rate programs that drive the demand in the market.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the infusion pumps market
- Increasing Use of Smart Infusion Pumps
- New Multipurpose Infusion Pumps Offers Wide Range of Diseases Treatments
- New Products Developments & Technology
- Growth of Alternative Site & Home-Based Healthcare
- Increasing Demand for Ambulatory Services
- Increasing Need for Connected System & Data Analytics
- Increasing Surgical Procedure & Chemotherapies
The study considers a detailed scenario of the present infusion pumps market and its market dynamics for 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Market Segments
The infusion pumps market research report has the following segmentation
- Products
- Technology
- Usage
- Application
- End Users
- Geography
Market Segmentation
- Increasing expenditure on diabetes care from the geriatric population and acceptance of insulin infusion pumps from adolescents drive insulin infusion pump penetration rate. It helps to reduce the multiple dosages of insulin injection and provides continuous delivery of insulin in the human body. Wearable insulin infusion pumps support maintaining the sugar level in the human body. These are the major factors creating a demand for insulin infusion pumps.
- Increasing demand for insulin infusion pumps for insulin administration in type 1 diabetes fuels the acceptance rate of specialty infusion pumps. Specialty infusion pumps can read drugs barcode, connect with the drug library, and dose error reduction software as it gives better medication and infusion rate of drugs. All these factors are going to drive the demand for specialty infusion pumps and accessories market.
Key Questions Answered:
1. What is the size of the global infusion pumps market?
2. Who are the key players in the infusion pumps market?
3. What are the latest trends in the infusion pumps market?
4. Which region has the highest share in infusion pumps market?
5. What are the applications of the infusion pumps market?
Key Topics Covered:
