Hydrogen is the World’s Cleanest and Most Abundant Energy Source. Here at Our Research Laboratory in New Jersey, USA we Are Working on a System That Produces the Hydrogen Gas Totally Free of Cost.

Wall Township, NJ, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Immediate Release: Coates International, Ltd. and Advanced Hydrogen Power, Ltd. (the “Companies”). The Research Scientist Team have been working on a completely new system that will produce Gaseous Hydrogen totally free at no cost whatsoever. Hydrogen, at present, is produced from energy derived from the CSRV® Engine Electric Power Generator. For instance, a 100 KW CSRV® Electric Power Generator would use 1 KW to produce the H 2 fuel that is used to operate the CSRV® Generator Set. Now we believe that our new and totally separate system shall produce the Gaseous Hydrogen (H 2 ) totally free of any cost or energy from the CSRV® Generator Set. This means that our CSRV® H 2 Electric Power Generators will produce electric power at almost no cost and produce no harmful emissions. This is the first of its kind in the world and will revolutionize green energy and help combat climate change.

Company President and CEO, George J. Coates, EE ME comments: “Lots of people and companies are working on Hydrogen projects around the world because Hydrogen is the cleanest fuel in the world. Our H 2 Reactor produces Hydrogen from ordinary water or sea water producing gaseous Hydrogen. However, most companies are producing liquid H 2 which is produced with very high pressure and costs approximately $10.00 per gallon. A lot of reports and comments state that it is not dangerous. (They are wrong.) Hydrogen storage is highly dangerous. H 2 in any form is highly dangerous. Static electricity and air can set off a major explosion even if the flames rise upward. The explosion can blow a building down and kill many people. For instance, we have tested Gaseous H 2 on Poppet Valve Engines and found that the H 2 gets past the poppet valve stems into the engine housing filling it up with Gaseous H 2 that will cause a major explosion of the whole engine; it would be catastrophic. This cannot happen with the Coates CSRV® engines as there are no passage ways from the CSRV® valve system to the engine housing. We have designed blow back safety devices that prevent any detonation of H 2 . Our H 2 Reactor and CSRV® Industrial Electric Power Generator-Sets use up the gaseous Hydrogen as it is produced. It is used as fuel to power the CSRV® Electric Power Generator-Sets. We do not store Gaseous Hydrogen (H 2 ).

We also designed and developed our own H 2 Injection System for Gaseous Hydrogen. We have many major breakthroughs and a number of new Patents in the process.

We believe this is the most Clean Green Electric Power H 2 Energy in the world. Orders are in place and production will start very soon. Negotiations with various companies and entities are ongoing. More updates will be forthcoming.”

There can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in any of its endeavors.