Amplify ETFs Launches the Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF (NYSE: IWIN)

CHICAGO, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs announces the launch of the Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF (NYSE: IWIN), an actively-managed ETF investing in asset classes that seek to benefit, either directly or indirectly, from inflation. IWIN has a first-to-market approach of owning a mix of stocks and other securities, as well as futures linked to commodities including (but not limited to), agriculture, energy, precious metals and bitcoin.



“Investors are experiencing the negative impact inflation can have on their wallets and portfolios,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. “We believe IWIN provides investors with a dynamic, convenient and diverse approach to combat inflation’s impact on broad-based portfolios.”

IWIN seeks to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation in inflation-adjusted terms. The Fund seeks to identify stocks and commodities positioned to benefit from inflationary pressures. IWIN may invest up to 50% of its net assets in commodity futures or ETFs, while the rest of the portfolio will be in stocks and other securities.

IWIN is actively managed by ETF sub-adviser Toroso Investments, LLC. This actively-managed approach enables Toroso to identify and act on opportunities and risks across inflation-friendly asset classes.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in Amplify Funds statutory and summary prospectus, which may be obtained above or by calling 855-267-3837, or by visiting AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.



Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. The Fund is subject to management risk because it is an actively managed. The fund is considered non-diversified, and may face more risks than if it were diversified broadly over numerous industries or sectors.

The value of the Shares will fluctuate with changes in the value of the equity securities in which it invests. The successful use of futures contracts draws upon the adviser’s skill and experience with respect to such instruments and are subject to special risk considerations. The market for bitcoin futures may be less developed, less liquid and more volatile than more established futures markets. The Fund expects to have market exposure to cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin. Bitcoin is a relatively new financial innovation and the market for bitcoin is subject to rapid price swings, changes and uncertainty. Commodity prices can have significant volatility, and exposure to commodities can cause the value of a Fund’s shares to decline or fluctuate in a rapid and unpredictable manner.

Amplify Investments LLC serves as the Investment Adviser and Toroso Investments, LLC serves as Sub-Adviser to the Fund.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.