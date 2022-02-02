Poptential™ Offers Teachers Free Tools to Make Presidents’ Day Relevant for Students

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poptential™, a family of free social studies course packages that pair pop culture media with engaging digital storytelling, offers teachers a relevant and compelling way to bring the words and actions of our greatest presidents to life on Presidents’ Day, February 22. Click to tweet.



Poptential is designed to reach today’s digitally-savvy learners with sensible and entertaining curricula, using multimedia clips from movies, television shows, and news reports to illustrate lessons.

“The use of popular culture in teaching social studies has been proven to be effective in imparting knowledge and teaching students how to think critically while keeping today’s students engaged,” said Fred Fransen, CEO of Certell, Inc., the maker of Poptential.

A study conducted by Project Tomorrow® shows that 90% of teachers using Poptential say it increases their effectiveness in the classroom, and 84% of students say the pop culture references help them learn.

Some multimedia that brings U.S. presidents to life include:

George Washington—Known as the father of the United States, George Washington presided over the convention that drafted the U.S. Constitution. Module 4.2 of Poptential’s American History eBook includes a music video parody that reviews the constitution preamble, articles, and amendments.

Abraham Lincoln—The 16th president is best known for leading the country through the Civil War, which brought about the emancipation of enslaved people. Module 13.4 of Poptential’s American History eBook includes a clip from the movie “Lincoln” illustrating the challenges facing the reunited country at the end of the war.

Franklin D. Roosevelt—Known as FDR, the 32nd president navigated the country through the Great Depression, implementing the New Deal. Module 22.2 of Poptential’s American History eBook includes a video from his first inauguration.

John F. Kennedy—The first Roman Catholic president of the United States, JFK is known for promoting the U.S. space program and leading the country through the Cuban missile crisis. He later was assassinated. Module 26.1 of Poptential’s American History eBook includes JFK’s address to the nation about the build-up of nuclear missiles in Cuba.

Ronald Reagan—The 40th president, Reagan is credited with the fall of Soviet Russia. He remains one of the most popular presidents in American history because of his optimism for the country and his humor. Module 28.2 of Poptential’s American History eBook includes clips of Reagan using humor to bring the realities of communism to life.



Poptential courses, used by more than 28,000 teachers in 50 states, include everything instructors need to teach a subject, digitally accessible in one place, including lessons, ebooks, bell ringers, quizzes, and tests, as well as pop culture media to make lessons interesting and relatable to students. Curriculum packages are standards-based and developed by social studies teachers.

Poptential courses in American History, World History, U.S. Government/Civics, and Economics, are available free at www.certell.org.

About Certell, Inc.

Certell is a 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to create informed and engaged citizens by supporting innovative teachers who are disrupting the traditional civic education system. Certell is the creator of Poptential, a family of free social studies courses that pair pop culture media with engaging digital storytelling for effective, dynamic learning. Poptential is used by teachers in all 50 states, has been named a 2021 Tech&Learning Best Tool for Back to School, and is a 2021 Tech Edvocate finalist. For more information, go to certell.org or on Twitter @CertellOrg.

For information contact:

Mara Conklin, 847-340-6823

mconklin@teamclarus.com