Agriculture Planting Equipment Market to Reach Over USD 30.98 Billion by 2028 - Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Planting Equipment Market size is expected to reach over USD 30.98 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Market Synopsis

The factors which are influencing the planting market growth are increased and better usage of mechanized equipment over handheld equipment in farming, declining arable field for agriculture which results in utilization of the available land for enhanced yield, lack of labor, and participation of corporates has increased in the agriculture sector leading to rise in agreements for contract farming, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Planting Equipment Market by Type (Air seeders, Seed drills, Planters, Others), by Design (Mechanical, Automatic), by Crop Type (Cereals & grains, Oilseeds & pulses, Fruits & vegetables, Others (turf and turf grass), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

List Of Prominent Players in the Planting Equipment Market:

AGCO Corporation (U.S.)

Deere & Company (U.S.)

Kinze Manufacturing, Inc. (U.S.)

Buhler Industries, Inc. (Canada)

Bourgault Industries Ltd. (Canada)

Case IH Agricultural Equipment, Inc. (U.S.)

Seed Master Manufacturing Ltd. (Canada)

Seed Hawk Inc. (Canada)

Stara S/A Indústria de Implementos Agrícolas’ (Brazil)

Morris Industries Ltd. (Canada)

Davimac Pty. Ltd. (Australia)

Kasco Manufacturing Co., Inc. (U.S.)

Market Dynamics:

Driver: Development of Agricultural Industry to Fuel the Planting Equipment Market Globally

The development of the agricultural industry will expand the demand for Planting Equipment globally. Planting Equipment has taken over the conventional sowing process. Achieving precision and uniformity in the seed distribution in manual sowing is a tough task. Planting Equipment provides uniformity in a smaller time. The use of this equipment has made the task simpler, highly efficient, and easier. Automation has substantially propelled efficiency and productivity in the agricultural industry. Better efficiency, increased productivity, and easy processing are the key factors fuelling the Planting Equipment Market globally.

Planting Equipment has enhanced machine components and declines manual work. The automatic tool change job of Planting Equipment saves effort and time needed for manual tool transitions. In recent years, machining centres advancements like five-axis machining centres which are equipped with conventional and rotational axes has allowed the manufacturing of components with enhanced efficiency and complex machine parts. Manufacturers are primarily focusing on enhancing the functioning of these machining centres to serve to the ever-rising demand for effective machining centres. Hence, product innovation is likely to create great opportunities for the Planting Equipment market globally in the coming years.

Restraint: Lack of Knowledge in Emerging Economies among Farmers

There are some challenges which are faced by the market that will hamper the market growth overall. The factors like, less availability of large farmlands in the nations for large-scale fresh produce are restricting the growth of the market.

Also, availability of consolidated agricultural lands is less for growing crops, which are needed for contract farming, is likely to sluggish market growth in the coming years. Further, lack of knowledge in emerging economies among farmers, and fragmented and small landholdings, particularly in emerging nations are the potential restraints hindering the growth of the global market overall. Nevertheless, the development of precision farming, and launch of equipment supporting precision farming with advanced characteristics like expanded government subsidies, automated downforce control systems, and untapped potential in developing markets offer suitable growth opportunities.

Regional Trends

North America held the largest share in the market. In Europe, the rising adoption of Planting Equipment due to increasing concern for development facilities and better research in farming methods. Besides, rising mechanized farming methods also leads to suitable FDI policies in agriculture sector, strong initiatives by government, and ongoing projects will fuel the market in the region.

Recent Developments

May, 2021: AGCO announced it has entered into a proof-of-concept collaboration agreement with Robert Bosch GmbH, BASF Digital Farming GmbH and Raven Industries Inc. with the objective of evaluating targeted spraying technology to make the application of crop protection products more effective and efficient by reducing crop input costs while driving farm and environmental sustainability.

AGCO announced it has entered into a proof-of-concept collaboration agreement with Robert Bosch GmbH, BASF Digital Farming GmbH and Raven Industries Inc. with the objective of evaluating targeted spraying technology to make the application of crop protection products more effective and efficient by reducing crop input costs while driving farm and environmental sustainability. April, 2021 : SEEDMASTER expands its Alberta Footprint with Alberta AG Centre. Enhancing Alberta AG Centre’s seeding equipment offering and SeedMaster’s reach across Southern Alberta.

: SEEDMASTER expands its Alberta Footprint with Alberta AG Centre. Enhancing Alberta AG Centre’s seeding equipment offering and SeedMaster’s reach across Southern Alberta. June, 2020: Rite way has acquired Morris Industries. The Rite way has signed an agreement to take over full ownership of Morris Industries.





COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the Planting Equipment Market. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 155 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Planting Equipment Market by Type (Air seeders, Seed drills, Planters, Others), by Design (Mechanical, Automatic), by Crop Type (Cereals & grains, Oilseeds & pulses, Fruits & vegetables, Others (turf and turf grass)), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)"

This market titled “Planting Equipment Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 20.20 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 30.98 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 6.3% from 2022–2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Type: - Air seeders, Seed drills, Planters, Others



Design: - Mechanical, Automatic



Crop Type: - Cereals & grains, Oilseeds & pulses, Fruits & vegetables, Others Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China,

India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and

South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis,

PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market

attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market

share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Blog: