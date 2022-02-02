World Module-less (Cell to Pack) Battery Structure Market Report 2021 Featuring Leading Manufacturers - BYD, CATL, and LG Chem

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trends and Growth Opportunities in Module-less (Cell to Pack) Battery Structure" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Leading battery manufacturers (e.g., BYD, CATL, and LG Chem) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) (e.g., BYD, Daimler, and VW) are now looking at next-generation battery technology that focuses on module-less battery pack technology, which integrates cells directly into the pack without having to package it into modules.

In the module-less battery design, mass energy density is increased, volume utilization efficiency is improved by 15 to 20%, and moving parts are reduced by 40%. With this, the cell level energy density can reach 240 watt-hours per kilogram (Wh/kg) and will likely reach 350 Wh/kg in the next 3 to 4 years. The module-less battery pack is estimated to accommodate two times the number of cells, compared to traditional battery packs with modules.

Various names by different manufacturers recognize module-less battery technology; however, the overall concept follows a reduction on modules in the battery pack, which directly results in a price reduction by 25 to 30% because of the reduced number of connections and circuits.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives in the EV Battery Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, EV Battery Technology

EV Battery Technology Scope of Analysis

Lithium-ion Battery Classification by Battery Type

Preferred Lithium Battery Chemistries

Key Competitors for EV Battery Cell Suppliers

3. EV Battery Market Outlook - Sales Trends and Forecast

Key Growth Metrics for EV Batteries

EV Battery Capacity

Percent EV Battery Capacity by Chemistry

Top 10 EV Battery Cell Suppliers - 2020

Top 10 Cell Consumers (EV Manufacturers)

Average Battery Capacity Forecast by EV Type

Who Supplies to Whom - 2020

Growth Drivers for CTP Technology in EV Batteries

Growth Restraints for CTP Technology in EV Batteries

4. Future of Module-less EV Battery Technology

Major Trends

Current and Future Trends

Comparison of Traditional and Module-less Battery Packs

Technological Advancements in Module-less Structure

Module-less Structure Adoption Timeline

Innovators in CTP Technology - Leading Companies

Current Benchmarking of OEM Sourcing Strategies

5. Cell to Pack Integration and Thermal Management

CTP Battery Setup and Integration

Battery Thermal Management System - Technology Roadmap

Wireless BMS (WBMS)

WBMS - System Functions

Case Study - TESLA

Case Study - BYD

6. Market Estimates - Module-less Structure Adoption

Battery Manufacturer (Top 5 In Chart)

Global Lithium-based Battery Production Forecast Scenario

Expected Market Share of CTP

7. Growth Opportunity Universe, Module-less Battery Structure

Growth Opportunity 1 - Adoption of Module-less Structure, 2021

Growth Opportunity 2 - Multiple Battery Chemistries, 2021

Growth Opportunity 3 - Robust BMS, 2021

8. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/apjy7y