2021 Customer Perspectives on Mobile App Usage as a Customer Experience (CX) Channel

The "Impact of Mobile Devices and Apps on Customer Experience (CX)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study gives insights to CX companies on mobile app usage.

With over 90% of customers using smart mobile apps as a customer experience (CX) channel, companies across industries must deliver excellent customer care on mobile devices. They must also ensure that mobile apps are part of their omnichannel strategy.

The pandemic has accelerated investments in customer-facing capabilities, including digital self-serve and e-commerce capabilities, and handling the much higher customer demand. Mobile apps are a key communications channel and therefore have been affected. Mobile devices were provided to 42% of remote workers during the pandemic, many of whom are customer-facing.

As important of a role that mobile devices play in delivering on the top business goal of improving CX, enterprise mobility management is a low priority. Without usage, investments in technologies are not fruitful. Companies are training and supporting employees so they learn how to use these apps to perform their jobs better.

They are also preventing usage of apps that are not company-approved, which allows them to attain a solid ROI as well as reduces security risks. Support for Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) continues to increase year over year; the move to remote work among contact center agents has expanded their usage.

Companies prefer to partner with major corporate software to support their sales forces and field services. As contact centers move towards serving customers holistically, these partnerships will help create a competitive advantage. Security features are a top priority when purchasing applications and devices.



Industries included in this survey include: agriculture/food and beverages, banking/finance/insurance, education, energy and utilities, government healthcare (pharma, medical devices, HC facilities), high tech, manufacturing, retail/wholesale, transportation/storage, travel and hospitality, and professional services.



This study is part of a larger study that included 3,284 respondents covering a broad set of IT solutions. The mobile apps and devices section included 777 respondents across verticals, business sizes. and regions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Methodology

Research objectives

Benefits of Research

Research Methodology

Sample Distribution - Country

2. Growth Environment

Introduction

Technology Initiatives Prioritized by Organizations Worldwide for CX Improvement in the United States in 2021

Most Common Customer Contact Channels Used by Organizations in the United States in 2021

Summary of Major Findings

3. Digital Transformation Strategy

Key Business Goals

COVID-19 Impact on Digital Transformation Objectives

COVID-19 Impact on Technologies for Remote Workers

Future Investment Prioritization

4. Mobile Worker Applications and Devices - Overall

Number of Apps Provided for Employees

Plans to Introduce Additional Apps

Worker Categories Equipped with Apps

Tactics to Encourage Apps Usage

Unauthorized Apps Usage

Top Reasons for Not Providing Apps to Employees

Top Reasons for Providing Apps to Employees

5. Mobile Worker Applications and Devices - BYOD and Mobile Devices

Company Support for BYOD

Support for Mobile Operating Systems

Preferred Strategic Partner for Mobile Apps

Top Potential Benefit of 5G Connectivity

Preference as Regards Mobile Apps Deployment

Selection Criteria of Mobile Apps Partner

6. Mobile Worker Applications and Devices - Investment Factors

7. Growth Opportunity Universe, 2021

Growth Opportunities

8. Respondent and Organization Profile

Respondent Profile - Decision-Making Authority

Respondent Profile - Familiarity with IT Budget

Respondent Profile - Involvement in IT-Related Purchases

Organization Profile - Industry Segments

Organization Profile - Size of Organization

Organization Profile - Top IT-Related Challenges

Top Priorities for Digital Transformation Investment

Departments Driving the Adoption of Digital Solutions

9. Appendix

