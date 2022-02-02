Brookfield Infrastructure Reports 2021 Year-End Results

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN) today announced its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.



“2021 was a remarkable year for Brookfield Infrastructure, highlighted by our strong organic growth, capital recycling accomplishments, and the deployment of significant capital into new investments and other growth initiatives,” said Sam Pollock, Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield Infrastructure. “We begin this year with a strong liquidity position and half of our 2022 deployment target already secured.”

For the three months

For the twelve months ended December 31

ended December 31 US$ millions (except per unit amounts), unaudited1 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income attributable to the partnership2 $ 138 $ 331 $ 1,093 $ 394 – per unit3 0.14 0.58 1.74 0.35 FFO4 486 398 1,733 1,454 – per unit (split-adjusted)5 0.97 0.86 3.64 3.13

For the year ended December 31, 2021, we reported net income attributable to the partnership of $1.1 billion compared to $0.4 billion for the prior year. Current year results reflect strong operating performance and organic growth across our portfolio, in addition to the initial contribution from growth capital deployed during the year. Net income in the current year also includes gains associated with the disposition of several businesses completed during the year, most notably the sale of our district energy portfolio. These positive factors were partially offset by an increase in future U.K. tax rates, which led to the recognition of a non-recurring deferred tax expense during the year.

Funds From Operations (or FFO) of $1.7 billion for the year reflects a 19% increase compared to 2020. Results were supported by strong growth from our base business, the full recovery from shutdown-related effects experienced in 2020, and the significant contribution from over $3 billion deployed in growth initiatives. Organic growth for the year of 9% reflected the initial benefits of elevated inflation levels, the commissioning of nearly $900 million in new capital projects over the last year, and higher market-sensitive revenues driven primarily by increased demand for transportation services. FFO excludes the earnings associated with the sale of various assets, which generated approximately $2 billion of net proceeds for Brookfield Infrastructure in 2021.

Segment Performance

The utilities segment generated FFO of $705 million compared with $659 million in the prior year. FFO growth on a same-store basis was 11%. This growth reflects inflation indexation, the commissioning of approximately $430 million of capital into rate base during the year, and higher connections activity at our U.K. regulated distribution business. 2021 results also reflect the acquisition of an additional interest in our Brazilian regulated gas transmission operation completed in April. Comparative period financial results included a full year of earnings from our U.K. smart meter portfolio and North American district energy platform, both of which we sold in the first half of 2021.

FFO for the transport segment was $701 million, an improvement of nearly 20% compared with the prior year. Results benefited from strong organic growth driven by volume increases, inflationary tariff increases and a full year contribution from our U.S. LNG export terminal. Our transport segment is a significant beneficiary of the robust economic recovery occurring in most of our investment markets. Prior year results included approximately $25 million of additional earnings associated with the partial disposition of our Australian export terminal and Chilean toll road operation completed in the last 12 months.

FFO for the midstream segment totaled $492 million in 2021, an increase of approximately $200 million, or 70%, compared to the prior year. This step-change increase reflects the acquisition of IPL, which was completed in the fourth quarter. Current year results also reflect elevated commodity prices across our existing businesses. This price environment and record storage volumes following extraordinary performance in the first quarter of the year led to same-store growth of 43%. Prior year results reflected an additional 12.5% ownership in our U.S. gas pipeline, which was sold in March.

The data segment generated FFO of $238 million in 2021, an increase of 21%. Results reflect the construction of 12,000 telecom tower sites across our portfolios in India and France to accommodate mobile data growth and corresponding network densification requirements. Our highly contracted data transmission and storage businesses have also benefited from inflation indexation and higher rates across the portfolio.

The following table presents FFO by segment:

For the three months

ended December 31

For the twelve months

ended December 31

US$ millions, unaudited 2021 2020 2021 2020 FFO by segment Utilities $ 167 $ 168 $ 705 $ 659 Transport 185 170 701 590 Midstream 183 86 492 289 Data 60 61 238 196 Corporate (109 ) (87 ) (403 ) (280 ) FFO $ 486 $ 398 $ 1,733 $ 1,454

Update on Strategic Initiatives

We completed or advanced several important initiatives in, and subsequent to, the fourth quarter of 2021:

Australian Regulated Utility – The closing of our investment in AusNet Services Ltd. is ahead of schedule and expected to occur mid-February, after having received shareholder approval in late January. This portfolio of high-quality utility businesses in Victoria, Australia, provides electricity and gas transmission and distribution services across its critical networks. We are excited to own a highly coveted perpetual regulated utility franchise that is well-positioned to participate in the decarbonization of Victoria’s economy to meet its legislated 2050 net zero target. BIP expects to invest approximately $500 million. Australian Smart Meters – In December, we agreed to acquire a 50% interest in Intellihub, the leading provider of electricity smart meters in Australia and New Zealand. Total equity required for the investment is approximately $870 million (BIP’s share – $215 million). The business has 1.2 million meters leased and contractual relationships with energy retailers that cover 99% of the consumer market. We believe that point-of-consumption metering will continue to be an essential component of the electricity network with digitalization and decarbonization goals accelerating the deployment of smart meters in the region. The transaction is expected to close in late Q1 2022.

Distribution and Dividend Increase

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.54 per unit, payable on March 31, 2022 to unitholders of record as at the close of business on February 28, 2022. This distribution represents a 6% increase compared to the prior year. The regular quarterly dividends on the Cumulative Class A Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series 1, Series 3, Series 7, Series 9, Series 11, Series 13 and Series 14 have also been declared, as well as the dividend for BIP Investment Corporation Senior Preferred Shares, Series 1. In conjunction with the Partnership’s distribution declaration, the Board of Directors of BIPC has declared an equivalent quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share, also payable on March 31, 2022 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on February 28, 2022.

Additional Information

The Board has reviewed and approved this news release, including the summarized unaudited financial information contained herein.

Brookfield Infrastructure’s Letter to Unitholders and Supplemental Information are available at www.brookfield.com/infrastructure.

Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that generate stable cash flows and require minimal maintenance capital expenditures. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BIPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at www.brookfield.com/infrastructure .

Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a global alternative asset manager with approximately $690 billion of assets under management. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com .

Please note that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports have been filed on SEDAR and Edgar, and can also be found in the shareholders section of its website at www.brookfield.com/infrastructure . Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.

For more information, please contact:

References to Brookfield Infrastructure are to the Partnership together with its subsidiaries and operating entities. Brookfield Infrastructure’s results include limited partnership units held by public unitholders, redeemable partnership units, general partnership units, Exchange LP units, BIPC exchangeable LP units and BIPC exchangeable shares.

References to the Partnership are to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Please refer to page 11 for results of Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation. Includes net income attributable to limited partners, the general partner, and non-controlling interests ‒ Redeemable Partnership Units held by Brookfield, Exchange LP units, BIPC exchangeable LP units and BIPC exchangeable shares. Average number of limited partnership units outstanding on a time weighted average basis for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2021 were 300.2 million and 296.7 million, respectively (2020 – 295.4 million and 294.7 million). Earnings per limited partnership unit for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020 has been adjusted to reflect the dilutive impact of the special distribution. We define FFO as net income excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, deferred income taxes, mark-to-market on hedging items and other income (expenses) that are not related to the revenue earning activities and are not normal, recurring cash operating expenses necessary for business operations. FFO includes balances attributable to the Partnership generated by investments in associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method and excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests based on the economic interests held by non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries. We believe that FFO, when viewed in conjunction with our IFRS results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our underlying operations. FFO is a measure of operating performance that is not calculated in accordance with, and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. FFO is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. A reconciliation of net income to FFO is available on page 8 of this release. Readers are encouraged to consider both measures in assessing our company’s results. Average number of partnership units outstanding on a fully diluted time weighted average basis for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2021 were 501.7 million and 476.5 million, respectively (2020: 465.0 million and 464.9 million, adjusted for the BIPC special distribution).





Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As of US$ millions, unaudited Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,406 $ 867 Financial assets 477 425 Property, plant and equipment and investment properties 39,310 32,102 Intangible assets and goodwill 23,193 18,401 Investments in associates and joint ventures 4,725 5,528 Deferred income taxes and other 4,850 4,008 Total assets $ 73,961 $ 61,331 Liabilities and partnership capital Corporate borrowings $ 2,719 $ 3,158 Non-recourse borrowings 26,534 20,020 Financial liabilities 3,240 3,374 Deferred income taxes and other 15,077 13,106 Partnership capital Limited partners 5,702 4,233 General partner 31 19 Non-controlling interest attributable to: Redeemable partnership units held by Brookfield 2,408 1,687 Exchangeable units/shares1 1,454 650 Interest of others in operating subsidiaries 15,658 13,954 Preferred unitholders 1,138 1,130 Total partnership capital 26,391 21,673 Total liabilities and partnership capital $ 73,961 $ 61,331

Includes non-controlling interest attributable to BIPC exchangeable shares, BIPC exchangeable LP units and Exchange LP units





Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Consolidated Statements of Operating Results

For the three months

ended December 31 For the twelve months

ended December 31 US$ millions, except per unit information, unaudited 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 3,252 $ 2,534 $ 11,537 $ 8,885 Direct operating costs (2,375 ) (1,875 ) (8,247 ) (6,548 ) General and administrative expense (113 ) (93 ) (406 ) (312 ) 764 566 2,884 2,025 Interest expense (383 ) (372 ) (1,468 ) (1,179 ) Share of (losses) earnings from associates and joint ventures (13 ) 55 88 131 Mark-to-market on hedging items 84 (73 ) 80 (16 ) Other income 91 452 1,749 234 Income before income tax 543 628 3,333 1,195 Income tax (expense) recovery Current (115 ) (54 ) (374 ) (237 ) Deferred 36 — (240 ) (54 ) Net income 464 574 2,719 904 Non-controlling interest of others in operating subsidiaries (326 ) (243 ) (1,626 ) (510 ) Net income attributable to partnership $ 138 $ 331 $ 1,093 $ 394 Attributable to: Limited partners $ 50 $ 182 $ 556 $ 141 General partner 56 46 210 183 Non-controlling interest Redeemable partnership units held by Brookfield 20 74 229 55 Exchangeable units/shares1 12 29 98 15 Basic and diluted earnings per unit attributable to: Limited partners2 $ 0.14 $ 0.58 $ 1.74 $ 0.35

Includes non-controlling interest attributable to BIPC exchangeable shares, BIPC exchangeable LP units and Exchange LP units Average number of limited partnership units outstanding on a time weighted average basis for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2021 were 300.2 million and 296.7 million, respectively (2020 – 295.4 million and 294.7 million). Earnings per limited partnership unit for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020 has been adjusted to reflect the dilutive impact of the special distribution





Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the three months

ended December 31 For the twelve months

ended December 31 US$ millions, unaudited 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating Activities Net income $ 464 $ 574 $ 2,719 $ 904 Adjusted for the following items: Earnings from investments in associates and joint ventures, net of distributions received 84 (39 ) 69 36 Depreciation and amortization expense 550 519 2,036 1,705 Mark-to-market on hedging items, provisions and other (168 ) (344 ) (1,768 ) 51 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (36 ) — 240 54 Change in non-cash working capital, net (329 ) (293 ) (524 ) (220 ) Cash from operating activities 565 417 2,772 2,530 Investing Activities Net (investments in) proceeds from: Operating and held for sale assets (53 ) (37 ) 361 (2,660 ) Associates — — 412 (369 ) Long-lived assets (680 ) (456 ) (1,982 ) (1,426 ) Financial assets 229 71 17 (237 ) Net settlements of foreign exchange contracts 28 — 19 83 Cash used by investing activities (476 ) (422 ) (1,173 ) (4,609 ) Financing Activities Distributions to limited and general partners (331 ) (286 ) (1,257 ) (1,134 ) Net (repayments) borrowings: Corporate (713 ) 185 (456 ) 629 Subsidiary (64 ) 736 2,011 1,119 Deposit (repaid to) received from parent — — (545 ) 545 Net preferred shares issued — — (12 ) 195 Partnership units issued 1,064 2 1,073 9 Net capital provided (to) by non-controlling interest and other (637 ) (824 ) (1,809 ) 763 Cash (used by) from financing activities (681 ) (187 ) (995 ) 2,126 Cash and cash equivalents Change during the period $ (592 ) $ (192 ) $ 604 $ 47 Cash reclassified as held for sale 161 — — — Impact of foreign exchange on cash (3 ) 47 (65 ) (7 ) Balance, beginning of period 1,840 1,012 867 827 Balance, end of period $ 1,406 $ 867 $ 1,406 $ 867





Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds from Operations

For the three months

ended December 31 For the twelve months

ended December 31 US$ millions, unaudited 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 464 $ 574 $ 2,719 $ 904 Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation and amortization 550 519 2,036 1,705 Share of losses (earnings) from investments in associates and joint ventures 13 (55 ) (88 ) (131 ) FFO contribution from investments in associates and joint ventures1 202 171 745 585 Deferred tax expense (36 ) — 240 54 Mark-to-market on hedging items (84 ) 73 (80 ) 16 Other income2 (44 ) (458 ) (1,585 ) (84 ) Consolidated Funds from Operations 1,065 824 3,987 3,049 FFO attributable to non-controlling interests3 (579 ) (426 ) (2,254 ) (1,595 ) FFO $ 486 $ 398 $ 1,733 $ 1,454

FFO contribution from investments in associates and joint ventures correspond to the FFO attributable to the partnership that are generated by its investments in associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Other income corresponds to amounts that are not related to the revenue earning activities and are not normal, recurring items necessary for business operations. Amounts attributable to non-controlling interests are calculated based on the economic ownership interests held by non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries. By adjusting FFO attributable to non-controlling interests, our partnership is able to remove the portion of FFO earned at non-wholly owned subsidiaries that are not attributable to our partnership





Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Statements of Funds from Operations per Unit

For the three months

ended December 31 For the twelve months

ended December 31 US$, unaudited 2021 2020 2021 2020 Earnings per limited partnership unit1 $ 0.14 $ 0.58 $ 1.74 $ 0.35 Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation and amortization 0.64 0.70 2.40 2.22 Deferred taxes and other items 0.19 (0.42 ) (0.50 ) 0.56 FFO per unit2 $ 0.97 $ 0.86 $ 3.64 $ 3.13

Average number of limited partnership units outstanding on a time weighted average basis for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2021 were 300.2 million million and 296.7 million, respectively (2020 – 295.4 million and 294.7 million). Earnings per limited partnership unit for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020 has been adjusted to reflect the dilutive impact of the special distribution Average number of partnership units outstanding on a fully diluted time weighted average basis for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2021 were 501.7 million and 476.5 million, respectively (2020: 465.0 million and 464.9 million, adjusted for the BIPC special distribution)

Notes:

The Statements of Funds from Operations per unit above are prepared on a basis that is consistent with the Partnership’s Supplemental Information and differs from net income per limited partnership unit as presented in Brookfield Infrastructure’s Consolidated Statements of Operating Results on page 6 of this release, which is prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management uses funds from operations per unit (FFO per unit) as a key measure to evaluate operating performance. Readers are encouraged to consider both measures in assessing Brookfield Infrastructure’s results.





Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation Reports

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

The Board of Directors of Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (“BIPC” or our “company”) (NYSE, TSX: BIPC) today has declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.54 per class A exchangeable subordinate voting share of BIPC (a “Share”), payable on March 31, 2022 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on February 28, 2022. This distribution represents a 6% increase compared to the prior year. This dividend is identical in amount per Share and has identical record and payment dates to the quarterly distribution announced today by BIP on its units.

The Shares of BIPC are structured with the intention of being economically equivalent to the non-voting limited partnership units of Brookfield Infrastructure Partnership L.P. (“BIP” or the “Partnership”) (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN). We believe economic equivalence is achieved through identical dividends and distributions on the Shares and BIP’s units and each Share being exchangeable at the option of the holder for one BIP unit at any time. Given the economic equivalence, we expect that the market price of the Shares will be significantly impacted by the market price of BIP’s units and the combined business performance of our company and BIP as a whole. In addition to carefully considering the disclosure made in this news release in its entirety, shareholders are strongly encouraged to carefully review BIP’s letter to unitholders, supplemental information and its other continuous disclosure filings. BIP’s letter to unitholders and supplemental information are available at www.brookfield.com/infrastructure. Copies of the Partnership’s continuous disclosure filings are available electronically on EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Results

The net income and Funds from Operations1 (FFO) of BIPC are captured in the Partnership’s financial statements and results.

BIPC reported a net loss attributable to the partnership of $368 million compared to $552 million in the prior year. After adjusting for revaluation and dividends paid on our Shares that are classified as liabilities under IFRS, this represents an increase in net income of approximately $170 million compared to the prior year. Earnings benefited from capital commissioned into rate base and the recovery of connections activity at our U.K. regulated distribution business, as well as inflationary tariff increases and an increased ownership interest at our Brazilian regulated gas transmission business. Current year results also benefited from a gain associated with the sale of our smart meter portfolio in the U.K. These positive impacts were partially offset by an increase in the future U.K. tax rate which resulted in higher deferred tax expense of approximately $55 million compared to the prior year.

Our business generated FFO of $436 million for the year, representing a 9% increase compared to the prior year. FFO benefited from inflationary-indexation and additions to rate base, as well as the acquisition of an additional interest in our Brazilian regulated gas transmission business completed during the year. Last year’s results included our U.K. smart meter portfolio which was divested earlier this year.

We define FFO as net income excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, deferred income taxes, mark-to-market on hedging items and other income (expenses) that are not related to the revenue earning activities and are not normal, recurring cash operating expenses necessary for business operations. We also exclude from FFO dividends paid on the exchangeable shares of our company that are presented as interest expense, as well as the interest expense on loans payable to the partnership which represent the partnership’s investment in our company. FFO excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests based on the economic interests held by non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries. We believe that FFO, when viewed in conjunction with our IFRS results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our underlying operations. FFO is a measure of operating performance that is not calculated in accordance with, and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. FFO is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. A reconciliation of net income to FFO is available on page 15 of this release. Readers are encouraged to consider both measures in assessing our company’s results.





Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As of Dec 31 US$ millions, unaudited 2021 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 469 $ 192 Accounts receivable and other 448 394 Due from Brookfield Infrastructure 1,093 — Property, plant and equipment 4,803 5,111 Intangible assets 2,687 2,948 Goodwill 489 528 Deferred tax asset and other 97 171 Total assets $ 10,086 $ 9,344 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable and other $ 605 $ 505 Loans payable to Brookfield Infrastructure 131 1,143 Exchangeable and class B shares 4,466 2,221 Non-recourse borrowings 3,556 3,477 Financial liabilities 995 1,031 Deferred tax liabilities and other 1,757 1,539 Equity Equity in net assets attributable to the Partnership (2,127 ) (1,722 ) Non-controlling interest 703 1,150 Total equity (1,424 ) (572 ) Total liabilities and equity $ 10,086 $ 9,344





Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operating Results

For the three months

ended December 31 For the twelve months

ended December 31 US$ millions, unaudited 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 414 $ 375 $ 1,643 $ 1,430 Direct operating costs (104 ) (139 ) (526 ) (527 ) General and administrative expense (17 ) (10 ) (49 ) (33 ) 293 226 1,068 870 Interest expense (86 ) (61 ) (294 ) (214 ) Remeasurement of exchangeable and class B shares (279 ) (79 ) (447 ) (511 ) Mark-to-market and other (expense) income (9 ) (40 ) 105 (108 ) (Loss) income before tax (81 ) 46 432 37 Income tax expense Current (70 ) (44 ) (234 ) (167 ) Deferred (14 ) (19 ) (171 ) (102 ) Net (loss) income $ (165 ) $ (17 ) $ 27 $ (232 ) Attributable to: Partnership $ (269 ) $ (102 ) $ (368 ) $ (552 ) Non-controlling interest 104 85 395 320





Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the three months

ended December 31 For the twelve months

ended December 31 US$ millions, unaudited 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating Activities Net (loss) income $ (165 ) $ (17 ) $ 27 $ (232 ) Adjusted for the following items: Depreciation and amortization expense 26 71 236 283 Mark-to-market on hedging items and other 22 37 (77 ) 110 Remeasurement of exchangeable and class B shares 279 79 447 511 Deferred income tax expense 14 19 171 102 Change in non-cash working capital, net 44 (44 ) 35 (44 ) Cash from operating activities 220 145 839 730 Investing Activities Disposal of subsidiaries, net of cash disposed — — 817 — Purchase of long-lived assets, net of disposals (110 ) (108 ) (415 ) (399 ) Settlement of foreign exchange hedging items — — (76 ) — Cash (used by) from investing activities (110 ) (108 ) 326 (399 ) Financing Activities Exchangeable shares issued 128 — 128 — Capital provided to non-controlling interest (52 ) (173 ) (708 ) (436 ) Distributions to the Partnership — — — (33 ) Proceeds from borrowings, net of repayments (114 ) 50 (288 ) 152 Cash used by financing activities (38 ) (123 ) (868 ) (317 ) Cash and cash equivalents Change during the period $ 72 $ (86 ) $ 297 $ 14 Impact of foreign exchange on cash (9 ) 28 (20 ) (26 ) Balance, beginning of period 406 250 192 204 Balance, end of period $ 469 $ 192 $ 469 $ 192





Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation

Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds from Operations

For the three months

ended December 31 For the twelve months

ended December 31 US$ millions, unaudited 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net (loss) income $ (165 ) $ (17 ) $ 27 $ (232 ) Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation and amortization 26 71 236 283 Deferred income tax expense 14 19 171 102 Mark-to-market on hedging items and foreign currency revaluation 9 25 11 61 Gain on disposition of subsidiaries1 — — (175 ) — Other expenses2 11 17 74 56 Remeasurement of exchangeable and class B shares 279 79 447 511 Dividends classified as interest expense and interest expense on intercompany loans 37 35 147 105 Consolidated Funds from Operations 211 229 938 886 FFO attributable to non-controlling interests3 (109 ) (124 ) (502 ) (485 ) FFO $ 102 $ 105 $ 436 $ 401