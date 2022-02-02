Global Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market to Reach USD 68.50 Billion by 2028 - Powered by Growing Area under Organic Farming – Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market finds that growing area under organic farming is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by increasing consumer awareness about healthy diet, the total Global Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market is estimated to reach USD 68.50 Billion by 2028, up from USD 39.45 Billion in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%.

Furthermore, the changes in lifestyle and food habits of consumers are also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Organic Fruits And Vegetables Market by product type (Organic fruits, Organic vegetables), by form (Fresh, Frozen), by end user (Residential, Commercial), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).”

List of Prominent Players in the Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market:

DMH Ingredients

CSC Brands LP (Campbell Soup Company)

H.J. Heinz Company

Juices International Pty. Ltd.

General Mills, Inc.

Organic Valley Family of Farms

Activz

Z Natural Foods

LLC.

Green Organic Vegetable Inc.

The White wave Foods Company

Iceland Foods Ltd

Market Dynamics :

Driver: Growing Area under Organic Farming

According to FiBL, the organic farmland and organic retail sales continued to grow and reached another all-time high basis on the data generated from 187 countries at the end 2019. As stated by FiBL, 72.3 million hectares of organic agricultural land, including in-conversion areas, were recorded in 2019. The largest organic agricultural land areas include Oceania with 35.9 million hectares area, which is 50% of world’s organic agricultural land, Europe with 16.5 million hectares, which is 23%, Latin America with 8.3 million hectares which is 11%, Asia with 5.9 million hectares, which is 8%, North America with 3.6 million hectares, 5% and Africa with 2 million hectares, 3%. Furthermore, it was estimated that 1.5% of the world’s agricultural land is organic. As seen from the analysis, the organic area is been increasing considerably resulting in the growth of the Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market in the years to come.

Driver: Consumer Awareness about Healthy Diet to Stimulate Market Growth

The increase in consumer awareness about healthy diet along with changed lifestyle and food habits is expected to support the growth of the Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market in near future. The working population around the globe is struggling to fulfil the daily nutrient requirements owing to hectic work schedules and changing lifestyles. This is increasing their dependency towards organic fruits and vegetables that help to provide useful nutrients, such as Vitamin C, iron, magnesium, and phosphorus. Organic food production forbids the use of chemical pesticides, fertilizers, or preservatives due to which organic foods are increasingly gaining popularity which in turn is expected to fuel the growth of the market. Furthermore, it also helps in improving heart condition which is also expected to create more opportunities for the growth of the market. However, the high price of organic label fruits and vegetables products coupled with undefined regulatory guidelines may hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, the increase in investments by small-&mid-sized food product manufacturing companies to offer more healthy products to the consumers will further support the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the food industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/organic-fruits-and-vegetables-market-1226

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth in the Global Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market

Asia Pacific is likely to witness fastest growth in the Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the rising disposable income and increasing spending on heath diet in the region. Additionally, the increasing awareness about consumption of healthy products among consumers is also expected to support the growth of the Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market in near future.

North America held significant market share in Global Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increase production and consumption of organic products in the region. Furthermore, the implementation of various technologies to increase the productivity and increase in research and development activities are also expected to support the regional growth of the market.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 150 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Organic Fruits And Vegetables Market by product type (Organic fruits, Organic vegetables), by form (Fresh, Frozen), by end user (Residential, Commercial), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/organic-fruits-and-vegetables-market-772145

Recent Developments:

June, 2020: Danone announced the new partnership Brightseed Company. Leveraging its unique AI-powered approach, Brightseed will profile key plant sources for Danone North America to reveal previously unknown health and nutrition benefits.

March, 2018: H. J. Heinz Company announced the launch of Springboard, a platform dedicated to nurturing, scaling, and accelerating growth of disruptive US brands within the food and beverage space.

This market titled “Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 39.45 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 68.50 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 8.2% from 2022–2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Product Type: - Organic Fruits, Organic Vegetables



Form: - Fresh, Frozen



End User: - Residential, Commercial Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America,

and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain,

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries,

and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities,

Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis,

regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments

and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19

impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Blog: