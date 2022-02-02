Environment Management, Compliance and Due Diligence Global Market 2022-2026: Launch of Carbon Footprint Management has Created Immense Demand

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environment Management, Compliance And Due Diligence Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global environment management, compliance and due diligence market is expected to grow from $14.48 billion in 2021 to $16.82 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. The market is expected to reach $28.66 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.2%.



Increasing environmental safety concerns across the globe contributed to the growth of the environmental management, compliance, and due diligence services market. Profound public interest in the threats facing the environment, as well as accelerating claims placed on the environment by the increased population, are projected to spur demand for environmental scientists and specialists. According to the U.S. Bureau Of Labor Statistics, the employment of environmental scientists and specialists is projected to grow 8% from 2019 to 2029, much faster than the average for all occupations. Environmental auditing has spread rapidly with an equivalent development of the approaches and techniques adopted. Therefore, working in an error-proof environment where the systems, tasks, and processes they work in are well designed would propel the revenues generated for the environment management, compliance, and due diligence services market.



The launch of carbon footprint management has created immense demand in the environmental management, compliance, and due diligence services market. Companies are increasingly following carbon footprint management at the vertical level due to the need to comply with carbon emissions regulations.



The high cost associated with environmental consulting services is expected to limit the growth of the environmental management, compliance, and due diligence services market. The services offered by an experienced consultant in the industry are priced high with a focus on the value of the service. For instance, the due diligence costs can range from $15,000 to $50,000 per site. Moreover, exponent's engineers, scientists, and environmental economists charge a high price for environmental response actions, estimate current and future liabilities, and apportion prices among potentially responsible parties. This discourages small and medium enterprises to use the services as it increases their operational costs.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider environment management, compliance and due diligence market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The environment management, compliance and due diligence market section of the report gives context. It compares the environment management, compliance and due diligence market with other segments of the environment management, compliance and due diligence market by size and growth, historic and forecast.

Markets Covered:

By Service Type: Environment Management Services; Environment Compliance Services; Environment Due Diligence Services

By End-Users: Mining, Manufacturing and Process Industries; Energy and Utilities; Government and Regulators; Infrastructure and Development; Others

By Applications: Government; Utilities; Others

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Companies Mentioned

AECOM

Tetra Tech

Strategix Application Solutions

Metrix Software Solutions

Lighthouse

Qooling

Intelex

SiteDocs

IndustrySafe

SafetySync

SafetyTek

iAuditor

Form

CH2M Hill

Tetra Tech

Arcadis

MyEasyISO

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rp6v6r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment