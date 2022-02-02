Finnish Swedish English

Aktia Bank Plc

Press Release

2 February 2022 at 2.00 p.m.

The arrangement between Aktia and Alexander Corporate Finance has been completed

Aktia Bank Plc and the investment bank Alexander Corporate Finance Oy (”ACF”) announced on 30 November 2021 an arrangement, which will result in Aktia owning 20% of ACF’s shares. The prerequisite for the arrangement has been the approval from the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority that has now been received, and both parties have decided on the completion of the arrangement on 2 February 2022.

With the arrangement, the new name of Alexander Corporate Finance will be Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy.

Additional information:

Jaakko Niemelä, CEO, Alexander Corporate Finance

Tel. +358 50 549 5501

Anssi Huhta, EVP, Director for Banking Business, Aktia

Tel. +358 50 342 3125

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and well-being from one generation to the next already for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) 30 June 2021 amounted to EUR 15.6 billion and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.2 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com

Alexander Corporate Finance was founded in 1988. ACF is one of the leading investment banks in Finland and has reached a TOP3 position as a lead manager in initial public offerings on Nasdaq Helsinki. ACF is also the market leader in the certified adviser services offered to Nasdaq First North Finland companies. In addition, ACF offers advisory services relating to capital market transactions for small and medium-sized companies, acquisitions and valuation. ACF employs ten people and has an office in Helsinki.

