Innovative Eyewear Inc. Announces Expansion of Ecommerce Channels with Key Retailers

Miami, FL, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Eyewear Inc., developer of smart eyewear and companion apps and operator of the Lucyd® Bluetooth® eyewear brand, announces today partnerships with key retailers, expanding the brand’s online footprint and bringing their unique, prescription-ready smart eyewear to two new, significant customer bases.

Lucyd products have been accepted for sale on Dick’s Sporting Goods® online store. A vendor agreement has already been finalized by both parties, with an expected launch of Lucyd Lyte® frames onto DicksSportingGoods.com in late February 2022. Dick’s is the largest sporting goods retailer in the US with 850+ brick-and-mortar superstores, and Innovative Eyewear views this launch onto their ecommerce platform as an important step towards potential distribution in their physical stores.

Additionally, the company is pleased to announce the acceptance and pending debut of Lucyd Lyte eyewear onto Best Buy® Canada’s online platform, building on the early success seen with Lucyd’s launch onto BestBuy.com in the US this past December. Lucyd Lyte is expected to launch on BestBuy.ca in late February 2022, enhancing the brand’s availability online in Canada by offering it directly from the Canadian division one of North America’s largest electronics retailers.

Harrison Gross, CEO and cofounder of Innovative Eyewear, said “We are thrilled to launch Lucyd Lyte on Dicks.com and BestBuy.ca. We believe Lucyd Lyte eyewear is perfect for active lifestyles, since it allows you to enjoy music and calls handsfree without obstructing your hearing. We believe it is a natural fit for those looking for the next big thing in fitness tech and/or eye protection from Dick’s and Best Buy, two retailers whose influence over their respective markets cannot be overstated.”

About Lucyd and Innovative Eyewear Inc.

Lucyd's mission is to Upgrade your Eyewear® with advanced ergonomic smart glasses that are easy to use, fun to wear, and help you stay safely connected to your digital life. The Lucyd brand and IP portfolio are exclusively licensed and operated by Innovative Eyewear, Inc. To learn more, or to order Lucyd Lyte, please visit https://lucyd.co .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release is for informational purposes only. The information herein does not constitute investment advice nor an offer to invest and may contain statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Innovative Eyewear, Inc., that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. We may also make forward-looking statements in other reports, in presentations, in material delivered to customers, stakeholders and in press releases. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements may be based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Innovative Eyewear’s management. Please note that these are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to those described in various disclosures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Innovative Eyewear Inc. may vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Innovative Eyewear Inc, neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.



