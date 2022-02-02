Freshii Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results

TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshii Inc. (TSX: FRII), the fast-growing health and wellness brand, will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 financial results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Hosting the call will be Matthew Corrin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Haroun, Chief Financial Officer and Paul Hughes, General Counsel and Chief Business Development Officer

Date: Thursday, February 24, 2022 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Dial-In #: 1-844-825-9789 U.S. & Canada 1-412-317-5180 International



Alternatively, the conference call will be webcast on the investor relations section of Freshii’s corporate website at www.freshii.inc . For those unable to participate, an audio replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 24, 2022 through Thursday, March 3, 2022. To access the replay, please call 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 10163725. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

About Freshii



Eat. Energize. That’s the Freshii mantra. Freshii is an omnichannel health and wellness brand on a mission to help citizens of the world live better by making healthy eating and overall wellness convenient and affordable. With a diverse and completely customizable menu of breakfast, soups, salads, wraps, bowls, burritos, frozen yogurt, juices, and smoothies served in an eco-friendly environment, Freshii’s restaurant division caters to every taste and dietary preference.



Freshii’s consumer-packaged goods (CPG) and nutritional supplements offerings further increase the touchpoints that Freshii has with its customers, as does the Company’s acquisition of majority control of fast-growing health and wellness ecommerce retailer, Natura Market.



Since it was founded in 2005, Freshii has opened 384 restaurants in 13 countries around the world, expanded its CPG lineup across hundreds of major retailer points of distribution and now offers nutritional supplement products directly to consumers via its online retail site. Adding Natura Market to the company’s business lines has further extended Freshii’s omnichannel reach.



With its expanding distribution channels and product sets, Freshii continues to grow the ways in which its customers can access the latest in health and wellness products in an efficient and cost-effective way. Freshii continues to redefine what it means to be an omnichannel health and wellness brand and position itself at the forefront of this rapidly evolving industry.

