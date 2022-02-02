Hopebridge Brings Pediatric Autism Therapy Services to North Carolina

Indianapolis, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers is bringing its innovative mix of multidisciplinary services closer to home for North Carolina’s children, due to the national focus of early intervention and early identification. One of the largest autism therapy providers in the nation, Hopebridge is bringing nearly two decades of knowledge, experience and care to the state with up to fifteen locations expected to open in the next twelve to eighteen months.

The first five centers to serve North Carolina families are located at:

“Hopebridge’s mission is to help as many children with autism spectrum disorder as possible,” said Hopebridge CEO Dennis May. “Early identification is key to help the child receive life-changing therapy faster. This is why we are excited to bring high-quality autism services and support to families in North Carolina.”

Hopebridge is currently scheduling autism testing and applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy evaluations for Apex and Chapel Hill.

To provide convenience of care, Hopebridge plans to add occupational, speech and feeding therapies within the centers in the near future. This interdisciplinary 360 Care approach allows the team to create personalized plans of care aimed at meeting the needs of each child.

North Carolina families living with autism will receive a wide range of benefits and services at Hopebridge, including:

Diagnostic and applied behavior analysis evaluations – Now Scheduling

State-of-the-art facilities designed specifically to enhance pediatric therapy for a spectrum of functioning levels

Centers with approximately 20 rooms designed to reduce distractions and enhance therapy sessions, including specific rooms to focus on integration into a school environment

Large gyms and playrooms to build gross and fine motor skills

Socialization with peers to target specific social and pragmatic goals

A full-service Care and Benefits team to help families navigate their insurance coverage options, including Medicaid

Parent training and education specifically designed to maximize the effects of therapy outside center walls

“A top priority for Hopebridge is to reduce barriers for North Carolina’s autism community,” said Hopebridge Head of Clinical Strategy Kim Strunk. “Identifying delays and challenges earlier in life and intervening during a child’s developmental stages is crucial. Hopebridge also provides families with the clinical quality and resources needed to help their children continue onto success in school and long-term independence.”

The organization recently announced a major hiring effort, with a goal to open 40 new centers and hire 4,000 team members in 2022. The expansion into North Carolina is expected to create more than 800 jobs in the state, which ensures every child at Hopebridge receives one-on-one therapy. Roles consist of Board Certified Behavioral Analysts (BCBA), registered behavior technicians (RBT), clinical psychologists, occupational therapists, speech and language pathologists and other industry professionals. To learn more about job opportunities with Hopebridge, visit hopebridge.com/jobs/.

To schedule an autism test, ABA evaluation or private tour of a Hopebridge center, please visit hopebridge.com/contact.

For a complete list of Hopebridge centers and services, visit hopebridge.com/centers/.

About Hopebridge

Hopebridge was founded in 2005 to serve the growing need for autism treatment services and to improve the lives of affected children and families. Hopebridge is committed to providing personalized outpatient ABA, occupational, speech and feeding therapies for children touched by autism spectrum disorder and behavioral, physical, social, communication and sensory challenges. Hopebridge provides a trusted place where they can receive the care, support and hope they deserve.

More than a decade later, Hopebridge continues to open state-of-the-art autism therapy centers in new communities to reach patients and families who need services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Hopebridge operates over 100 centers in the following twelve states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Ohio and Tennessee.