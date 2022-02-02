Wedge Grows 700 Percent Year Over Year, Surpasses 100,000 Candidates Screened

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedge , the modern recruiting platform turning video screening into a competitive advantage, today shared details of its 2021 success, which includes 700 percent growth year over year and more than 100,000 candidates screened, plus the addition of several new customers and expansion of the company's team, product and industry partnerships.



Matt Baxter, CEO of Wedge, commented, "The conditions of the last year, specifically around hiring, have put an increased focus on the HR technologies that streamline the recruiting process. By virtue of what Wedge offers and how our solution operates, we are uniquely positioned to support the needs of companies across all verticals. In response to our momentum and the sheer volume of job seekers we're helping tell their stories, we're rapidly expanding and launching product updates that further enhance both the candidate and recruiter experiences."

2021 Highlights

Over the last year, Wedge announced an additional $1.6M in funding and made a series of strategic hires, including Theo Rokos as president. In addition, the company introduced the Wedge Hire mobile app and new product features that create a more personalized interview experience, such as Custom Video Questions, Intros and Outros, Notification Preferences and more. Wedge also forged and expanded partnerships with HiringThing, Lever, Fortay, Hiretual, JazzHR and ApplicantPro, with others already underway.

Wedge's ongoing efforts to help employers overcome the challenges of the Great Resignation also led to the company's 7X growth and the addition of new clients, with significant wins in healthcare, technology and consumer services.

Sharon Binelli, Senior Director, People Development for Home Concierge, shared, "Implementing Wedge video screening was quick and easy. The team was on hand to ensure we were set up for success, and from this time last year, we've seen candidate interviews increase by 35 percent with turnover down 47 percent."

To round out 2021, Wedge was named to the Cloud Awards Shortlist for Best Cloud HR/HRMS Solution, recognized by Aptitude Research as a Provider to Watch and selected as a Purpose Jobs' Top Startup to Watch in 2022.

The Year Ahead

With talent shortages likely to persist well into 2022, Wedge will focus on scaling operations to meet increased demand for its solutions, with related company, product and partner announcements expected in the coming weeks.

Baxter concluded, "You can't solve the complexities of hiring by pulling on a single thread when there's a whole knot to untangle. Wedge's goal is to untangle the hiring knot for employers, making it possible to transform the recruiting process and improve hiring outcomes in 2022 – and beyond."

About Wedge