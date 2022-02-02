Progressive Care’s PharmcoRx Gains Status as Approved COVID-19 Test Vendor in the U.S. for Travel to Beijing Winter Olympic Games in China

Miami, FL, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD) (“Progressive Care” or the “Company”), a personalized healthcare services and technology provider, is pleased to announce that its PharmcoRx subsidiary’s gained status as one of the 35 approved COVID-19 test vendors in the U.S. for travel to the People’s Republic of China (“China”), for the Beijing Winter Olympic Games.



For a complete list of the approved Covid-19 test vendors from the Chinese Embassy website, please visit: http://www.china-embassy.org/eng/bwos/

Alan Jay Weisberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Progressive Care, commented, “With the upcoming start of the Olympic Games in Beijing, China, we are honored to have been one of the selected vendors for COVID-19 testing of U.S. travelers bound for China. We believe our timeliness, accuracy, and service differentiate us from other Covid-19 test vendors and were the basis of our selection.”

Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

