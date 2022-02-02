IsoPlexis Strengthens International Reach and Leadership with First APAC Office and Jason Ou as President/General Manager, APAC Region

BRANFORD, Conn., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IsoPlexis, the Superhuman Cell Company, today announced the opening of its first office in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region headed by Jason Ou as President/General Manager, APAC Region. In this role, Mr. Ou will further advance IsoPlexis' growth in the APAC region, bolstered by a new office facility in Shanghai that will focus primarily on sales and technical support.



Mr. Ou brings more than a decade of leadership, operational, and commercial experience in the life sciences industry to IsoPlexis. He joined IsoPlexis from Tecan, a global provider of automated workflow solutions in the life science and clinical diagnostics markets. Mr. Ou started at Tecan as the OEM Components Business Manager for China & Southeast Asia, before becoming Director of OEM Business for APAC. In his last position with Tecan, Mr. Ou was Head of Market Unit Commercial Operations, Asia-Pacific.

"Jason joining our leadership team signals our commitment to growing IsoPlexis’ international footprint in the APAC region," said Peter Siesel, Chief Commercial Officer of IsoPlexis. "His extensive track record of leadership, solution-oriented thinking, and customer satisfaction in the life sciences industry all align with our plans for APAC expansion. We are confident that his leadership, along with the opening of our new office in Shanghai, will help IsoPlexis to continue its rapid global growth and innovation.”

The direct office in Shanghai, located in the New Bund Oriental Plaza Phase I, has 5000 square feet of office space dedicated to supporting the APAC commercial organization with sales, technical support, and other general operations. In addition, IsoPlexis has already opened four service labs in four of China’s largest cities: Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen. These service labs offer both support and test services on the IsoPlexis platform as well as demonstrations of the platform.

“IsoPlexis’ incredible single-cell proteomics technology has the potential to accelerate advanced medicines, and I’m excited and proud to be part of the journey,” said Jason Ou. “As APAC research continues to expand, I am looking forward to working with this extraordinarily talented team to bring such groundbreaking technology into the region.”

ABOUT ISOPLEXIS:

IsoPlexis is the Superhuman Cell company.

IsoPlexis’ systems uniquely identify a comprehensive range of multifunctional single cells, i.e. the superhero cells in the human body. These cells enable researchers to understand and predict disease progression, treatment resistance and therapeutic efficacy to advance all of human health.

IsoPlexis has been named Top Innovation or Design by The Scientist Magazine, Fierce, BIG Innovation, Red Dot and multiple others. The IsoPlexis platform is used globally by researchers, including those at the top 15 global pharmaceutical companies and at two-thirds of leading U.S. comprehensive cancer centers.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "will", “signal”, “confident”, “potential”, “forward” and “bring” . Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the rate of adoption of the Company's technology by its customers and potential customers as well as the risk factors set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's prospectus filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, IsoPlexis disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Investor Contact

investors@isoplexis.com

Press Contact

press@isoplexis.com

Related Links