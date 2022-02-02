Bitcoin Well Enters Into Innovative Agreement With Unified MMA

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Well Inc. (“Bitcoin Well” or “BTCW”), a technology company building and utilizing products that offer safe and easy ways to buy, sell and use bitcoin, is pleased to announce an innovative agreement with Unified MMA that will allow Unified MMA fighters to be paid their fight purses partially, or in full, in Bitcoin.



"Unified MMA offering their fighters the option to be paid in Bitcoin is absolutely game-changing," said Adam O'Brien, Founder and CEO of Bitcoin Well. "Giving athletes the ability to put a portion of their purse into Bitcoin directly, with absolutely no hassle to them, is a perk that is building momentum in the professional sports industry. We are excited to be partnering with Unified MMA, as they are boldly embracing the future of money and understand that athletes as well as employees will soon be requesting innovative benefits, like the Bitcoin Savings Plan by Bitcoin Well."

“We’re always excited to innovate at Unified MMA, and our partnership with Bitcoin Well will give our athletes more options to engage in, and learn about, Bitcoin in a meaningful way,” said Unified MMA President Sunny Sareen. “Cryptocurrency isn’t going anywhere, so we’re very excited to give our athletes an opportunity to get involved ahead of the curve.”

Bitcoin Well is also excited to announce it will be the title sponsor for Unified 43 on March 4, 2022 at River Cree Resort & Casino in Enoch, Alberta, a suburb outside of Edmonton. Bitcoin Well has identified a significant crossover between our target audience and the existing Unified MMA audience. We are pleased to have exposure to future customers through this event, including viewers watching worldwide on UFC Fight Pass, the largest MMA viewing platform in the world.

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well (TSXV: BTCW) offers convenient, secure and reliable ways to buy and sell bitcoin through a trusted Bitcoin ATM network, white glove in-person service and a suite of web-based transaction services. Based on management’s assessment of publicly-available data, Bitcoin Well is the first publicly traded Bitcoin ATM company in the world, with an enterprising consolidation strategy to deliver accretive and cost-effective expansion in North America and globally. As leaders of the longest-running, founder-led Bitcoin ATM company in Canada, management of Bitcoin Well brings deep operational capabilities that span the entire value chain along with access to proprietary, cutting-edge software development that supports further expansion. Bitcoin Well is on a mission to shift the relationship that society has with money by offering an ecosystem of products and services that make Bitcoin accessible and understood. This ecosystem includes non-custodial financial offerings (both in-person and online); technology development, including SaaS and internal technology developments through Ghostlab, the technology arm of the business; and educational resources designed with the needs of both the customers, and the industry, in mind.

About Unified MMA

Unified MMA is Canada’s leading mixed martial arts promotion, showcasing the country’s top-ranked fighters, LIVE on UFC Fight Pass. The organization has successfully promoted 42 events since it was founded in 2009, and has propelled several athletes to the UFC’s Octagon.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Reader Advisory / Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding Bitcoin Well which are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. In making the forward looking statements in this news release, Bitcoin Well has applied several material assumptions. Except as required by law, Bitcoin Well does not intend to update any changes to such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable securities laws.