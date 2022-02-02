Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market worth $2.2 billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market value is set to cross USD 2.2 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases will boost the demand for blood gas and electrolyte analyzers in the forthcoming years.

Technological advancements and improvements in diagnostic analyzers are few of the major factors that will spur business landscape. Advanced analyzers are accurate, cost-effective, rapid, and portable. Additionally, increasing expenditure in healthcare facilities, mechanical progressions, and demand for multi-boundary observing gadgets with expanding test menus will foster business landscape.

Based on modality, the blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market are classified into benchtop and portable. Out of these two, the portable segment is expected to surpass USD 1 billion by 2028. The portable analyzers are simple to use, and require little maintenance, allowing for a lower adoption fee. Additionally, portable and automated analyzers offer shorter analysis times with accurate results.

Some major findings of the blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market report include:

Technological advancements and improvements in diagnostic analyzers and testing facilities in the medical industry will propel the market statistics.

Growing number of product approvals is one of the significant factors boosting the market forecasts.

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the blood gas and electrolyte analyzers industry. The emergence of COVID-19 has provided opportunities due to the increasing demand for point-of-care analyzers. As these analyzers helped in performing the examination directly at the patient's bed.

North American market captured substantial revenue share in 2021, due to presence of prominent industry players in the region.

The blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market, based on product is segmented into blood gas analyzers, combined analyzers, electrolyte analyzers, and consumables. The blood gas analyzers segment is expected to register over 4.6% CAGR during the forecast period. Blood gas analyzers help to determine the abnormal gaseous exchange, metabolite, electrolyte, and pH levels in a patient’s blood. The increasing number of patients in critical care units and the rising prevalence of various chronic diseases have increased the use of blood gas analyzers, that will spur its demand during the analysis timeframe.

Global market from diagnostic centers segment exceeded USD 298 million in 2021. The high number of diagnostic tests due to the rise in the number of chronic diseases will raise the segment growth. Factors such as rapid screening, immediate patient care, and reducing the health care center stay will also facilitate the blood gas and electrolyte industry demand.

Asia Pacific blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market surpassed USD 360 million in 2021. The growth of the region can be attributed to its vast population, rising cases of obesity and diabetes, and growing disposable income. Moreover, implementation of favorable government initiatives, developing medical infrastructure to meet healthcare needs for target diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and cancer will promote the regional statistics.

