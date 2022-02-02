Clearside Biomedical’s Suprachoroidal Injection Platform to be Featured at the Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2022 Virtual Conference on February 12, 2022

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS), announced today that Clearside’s SCS injection platform featuring the SCS Microinjector® will be featured in multiple oral presentations at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute’s Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2002 Virtual Event to be held February 11-12, 2022. Clearside development partner REGENXBIO will also present updates on their gene therapy program RGX-314 delivered suprachoroidally via Clearside’s SCS Microinjector.



Clearside will also participate in the Raymond James “Preview to the 2022 Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration Conference” to be held virtually on February 4, 2022. Thomas A. Ciulla, M.D., MBA, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Development Officer of Clearside, will participate on the panel entitled “New Injectable Approaches for anti-VEGF Therapy – How Could TKIs Fit Into the Treatment Landscape.”

Angiogenesis Presentations Related to Clearside’s SCS Injection Platform Saturday, February 12, 2022 Title: The Suprachoroidal Space and Suprachoroidal Delivery for Clinicians Presenter: Thomas Ciulla, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Chief Development Officer of Clearside Time: 9:10 a.m. ET Title: RGX-314 Gene Therapy for wet AMD Presenter: Allen Ho, M.D., Professor of Ophthalmology, Thomas Jefferson University, Wills Eye Institute Time: 9:00 a.m. ET Title: Update on the AAVIATE Phase 2 Study: Suprachoroidal RGX-314 in Neovascular AMD Presenter: Rahul Khurana, M.D., Northern California Retina Vitreous Associates, Clinical Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, University of California at San Francisco Time: 9:20 a.m. ET Title: Suprachoroidal RGX-314 Gene Therapy for Diabetic Retinopathy Presenter: Michael Klufas, M.D., Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology, Thomas Jefferson University, Wills Eye Institute Time: 12:20 p.m. ET

About Clearside’s Suprachoroidal Space (SCS®) Injection Platform and SCS Microinjector®



Clearside’s patented, proprietary suprachoroidal space (SCS) injection platform offers unprecedented access to the back of the eye where sight-threatening disease often occurs. Clearside’s patented technology is designed to deliver drug to the suprachoroidal space located between the choroid and the outer protective layer of the eye, known as the sclera. The company’s unique platform is inherently flexible and intended to work with established and new formulations of medications. Clearside’s proprietary SCS Microinjector can be used to inject a wide variety of drug candidates into the SCS. The SCS Microinjector provides targeted delivery to potentially improve efficacy and compartmentalization of medication to reduce or eliminate toxic effects on non-diseased cells. The SCS Microinjector is composed of a syringe and two 30-gauge hollow microneedles of varying lengths, each less than 1.2 millimeters, with a custom-designed hub that optimizes insertion and suprachoroidal administration of drugs.

About CLS-AX (axitinib injectable suspension)

CLS-AX (axitinib injectable suspension) is a proprietary suspension of axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. Axitinib is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) currently approved to treat renal cell cancer that achieves pan-VEGF blockade, directly inhibiting VEGF receptors-1, -2, and -3 with high potency and specificity. Clearside believes this broad VEGF blockade may have efficacy advantages over existing retinal therapies by acting at a different level of the angiogenesis cascade, and may benefit patients who sub-optimally respond to current, more narrowly focused anti-VEGF therapies. Suprachoroidal injection of this proprietary suspension of axitinib has demonstrated meaningful potential in preclinical studies in multiple species. Preclinical results from Clearside and independent investigators have shown pharmacodynamic effects with reduced growth of experimental neovascularization and decreased fluorescein leakage. With suprachoroidal administration of axitinib, there is the potential to achieve prolonged duration and targeted delivery to affected tissue layers. Clearside is developing CLS-AX as a long-acting therapy for the treatment of wet AMD. CLS-AX is currently being investigated in an ongoing US-based, multi-center, open-label, dose-escalation, Phase 1/2a, safety and tolerability study, entitled OASIS, in wet AMD patients, and additional information can be found on https://clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04626128).

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS®). Clearside’s SCS injection platform, utilizing the Company’s proprietary SCS Microinjector®, enables an in-office, repeatable, non-surgical procedure for the targeted and compartmentalized delivery of a wide variety of therapies to the macula, retina or choroid to potentially preserve and improve vision in patients with sight-threatening eye diseases. Clearside is developing its own pipeline of small molecule product candidates for administration via its SCS Microinjector and strategically partners its SCS injection platform with companies utilizing other ophthalmic therapeutic innovations. Clearside’s first product, XIPERE™ (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension) for suprachoroidal use, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in October 2021. For more information, please visit www.clearsidebio.com.

Investor and Media Contacts:



Jenny Kobin

Remy Bernarda

ir@clearsidebio.com

(678) 430-8206

Source: Clearside Biomedical, Inc.