Marathon Gold Reports Latest Berry Drill Results and Announces 2022 Exploration Program

Results include 7.47 g/t Au over 12m, 3.80 g/t Au over 23m, 1.92 g/t Au over 31m



50,000m of Drilling Planned in 2022

TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Gold Corporation (“Marathon” or the “Company”; TSX: MOZ) is pleased to report the latest drill assay results from the Valentine Gold Project in central Newfoundland (the “Project”; Figure 1), and to announce the Company’s 2022 exploration plans.

The latest drill results represent fire assay data from seventeen diamond drill holes completed as part of the 2021 in-fill drill campaign at the 1.5 kilometre long Berry Deposit. Highlights include:

VL-21-1099 intersected 7.47 g/t Au over 12 metres including 53.97 g/t Au over 1 metre and including 11.71 g/t Au over 1 metre, and 40.08 g/t Au over 1 metre, and 15.61 g/t Au over 1 metre;

intersected 7.47 g/t Au over 12 metres including 53.97 g/t Au over 1 metre and including 11.71 g/t Au over 1 metre, and 40.08 g/t Au over 1 metre, and 15.61 g/t Au over 1 metre; VL-21-1106 intersected 3.80 g/t over 23 metres including 33.55 g/t Au over 2 metres, and 1.92 g/t Au over 31 metres, and 0.94 g/t Au over 14 metres;

intersected 3.80 g/t over 23 metres including 33.55 g/t Au over 2 metres, and 1.92 g/t Au over 31 metres, and 0.94 g/t Au over 14 metres; VL-21-1101 intersected 36.15 g/t Au over 1 metre, and 7.84 g/t Au over 2 metres including 13.93 g/t Au over 1 metre, and 1.01 g/t Au over 10 metres; and

intersected 36.15 g/t Au over 1 metre, and 7.84 g/t Au over 2 metres including 13.93 g/t Au over 1 metre, and 1.01 g/t Au over 10 metres; and VL-21-1102 intersected 1.33 g/t Au over 22 metres, and 16.32 g/t Au over 1 metre.

All quoted intersections comprise uncut gold assays in core lengths. All significant assay intervals are reported in Table 2.

Following a successful 2021 exploration program, the Board of Directors of Marathon has approved a 2022 program of 50,000 metres of diamond drilling, focussed on the Berry and Victory Deposits. The 2022 program will also include a significant prospecting program along the approximately 13 kilometres of geological contact at the Valentine Lake Shear Zone between the Victory Deposit and the eastern boundary of the property. Marathon considers this area to be highly prospective for gold mineralisation, and to have been largely unexplored until now. The programs of drilling and prospecting will be supported by additional structural geological and geophysical surveys, which have been proving essential in understanding the setting of the five currently known Valentine Gold Project mineral deposits.

Matt Manson, President and CEO, commented: “During 2021, we completed 74,000 metres of drilling at the Valentine Gold Project, including 58,200 metres at the Berry Deposit. In total, the inventory of drilling at Berry now stands at approximately 100,000 metres. Assays from sixty-two 2021 Berry drill holes, representing 16,700 metres, remain outstanding. Once received, we will commence the next Berry Mineral Resource estimate. As a reminder, the initial Berry estimate was published in April 2021, and comprised 0.64 Moz classified as Inferred Mineral Resources in 11.33 Mtonnes at 1.75 g/t Au. This was based on 42,000 metres of Berry drilling completed as of November 2020. Given the consistently good results received during the course of 2021, we are optimistic about the potential of Berry to add a meaningful quantity of future mineral resources to the Valentine Gold Project mine plan.”

Mr. Manson continued: “In addition to the remaining Berry results, fire assays remain outstanding from our 2021 drilling at the Victory and Sprite Deposits, and from the Marathon waste rock facility area (Table 1). The processing of screen metallic assays from our 2021 Reverse Circulation drill program at the Leprechaun and Marathon Deposits is also ongoing. Results from these programs will be reported as they are received. Our 2022 exploration program has already commenced with three rigs currently operational.”

Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please see the National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report dated April 23, 2021 for a summary of the Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources at the Valentine Gold Project.

Table 1: 2021 and 2022 Diamond Drilling Exploration Programs

2021 Drilling

Completed

(m) Total Drilling

Completed

(m) Fire Assays

Outstanding

(m) 2022 Drilling

Budgeted

(m) Berry Deposit 58,200 100,000 16,700 38-40,000 Victory Deposit 8,300 19,000 8,300 10-12,000 Sprite Deposit 3,700 20,100 3,700 -- Marathon Waste Rock Facility 3,700 6,700 3,700 --

Figure 1: Location Map, Valentine Gold Project

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55c3234f-bdfe-45b9-929b-c6b0833cb185

Gold mineralization at the Valentine Gold Project is contained predominantly within shallowly southwest dipping, en-echelon stacked Quartz-Tourmaline-Pyrite-Gold (“QTP-Au”) veins. At the Leprechaun, Marathon and Berry Deposits, these QTP-Au veins form densely stacked and northwest plunging “Main Zone” envelopes within intrusive host rocks on the hanging wall (northwest) side of the Valentine Lake Shear Zone (Figure 1). The extent of mineralization appears related to the size and frequency of sheared mafic dykes which extend northeast-southwest within the hanging wall, parallel to the shear zone.

The results released today are derived from seventeen drill holes located between sections 13650E and 14270E and within the western conceptual pit shell utilized in the April 2021 Berry Mineral Resource estimate (Figure 2). All but one of the seventeen drill holes (VL-21-1094) were oriented steeply down to the northwest testing for Main Zone-type stacked QTP-Au mineralization in “Set 1” vein orientations progressively further out into Berry’s hanging wall rocks.

The 2021 infill drill program at the Berry Deposit has been conducted with the objective of achieving an approximate 25 metre drill spacing over Berry’s Main Zone of dense mineralisation, and extending drill coverage into the Berry hanging-wall to the northwest and down to a vertical depth of 300 metres. Figures 3 and 4 illustrate the extent to which this has been achieved, in long section and oblique views, after approximately 83,000 metres of assay results.

Figure 2: Location of Berry Deposit Exploration Drill Hole Collars VL-21-1089 to VL-21-1108

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/987aab8e-143e-4157-848e-fd36261da422

Figure 3: Long Section of the Berry Deposit (View NW) Incorporating all Drilling up to and Including VL-21-1088, Representing 83,249 metres, and Assays Above 0.3 g/t Au.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05fafa09-6103-4e3e-b4b6-eddf12e1a735

Figure 4: Oblique View of the Berry Deposit (View NE) Incorporating all Drilling up to and Including VL-21-1088, Representing 83,249 metres, and Assays Above 0.3 g/t Au.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/067d51ff-cf64-4a9c-9db9-291d49d12933

All of the seventeen drill holes returned “significant” drill intercepts of greater than 0.7 g/t Au (Table 2), and all returned additional intercepts with gold grades above the 0.3 g/t Au cut-off used in the April 2021 Berry Mineral Resource estimate.

Table 1: Significant Assay Intervals from Drill Hole Collars VL-21-1089 to VL-21-1108, Berry Deposit, Valentine Gold Project

DDH Section Az Dip From To Core

Length

(m) True

Thickness

(m) Gold g/t Gold g/t

(cut) VL-21-1089 14000E 345 -75 16 18 2 1.80 2.22 21 23 2 1.80 1.31 26 27 1 0.90 1.23 33 34 1 0.90 0.98 38 41 3 2.70 4.97 57 58 1 0.90 0.76 77 78 1 0.90 1.52 107 108 1 0.90 1.00 183 185 2 1.80 1.01 191 198 7 6.30 2.75 208 210 2 1.80 1.30 215 216 1 0.90 1.07 224 227 3 2.70 3.66 232 233 1 0.90 0.92 242 245 3 2.70 4.50 VL-21-1090 14020E 340 -76 9 10 1 0.90 11.92 15 19 4 3.60 3.96 26 27 1 0.90 1.52 210 211 1 0.90 1.17 220 225 5 4.50 1.55 230 231 1 0.90 8.25 235 236 1 0.90 3.05 260 261 1 0.90 0.72 270 271 1 0.90 0.98 274 275 1 0.90 0.97 286 288 2 1.80 0.83 314 315 1 0.90 0.74 VL-21-1091 13895E 340 -75 38 39 1 0.90 1.68 47 49 2 1.80 2.39 106 107 1 0.90 0.75 144 148 4 3.60 1.08 173 174 1 0.90 13.75 176 179 3 2.70 0.89 182 183 1 0.90 0.72 190 192 2 1.80 1.46 197 198 1 0.90 0.84 199 200 1 0.90 0.78 VL-21-1092 14010E 343 -74 21 22 1 0.90 1.82 34 36 2 1.80 1.36 43 47 4 3.60 1.04 74 75 1 0.90 0.70 82 83 1 0.90 1.09 85 87 2 1.80 0.83 120 121 1 0.90 2.81 134 136 2 1.80 2.73 166 167 1 0.90 2.05 195 196 1 0.90 0.82 VL-21-1093 14030E 346 -76 5 6 1 0.90 0.81 66 67 1 0.90 0.71 99 101 2 1.80 4.45 106 107 1 0.90 1.98 160 161 1 0.90 0.70 196 206 10 9.00 0.92 219 220 1 0.90 5.51 255 258 3 2.70 1.27 263 264 1 0.90 0.74 270 271 1 0.90 0.99 VL-21-1094 14030E 164 -69 26 27 1 0.85 1.93 59 60 1 0.85 1.66 74 75 1 0.85 6.79 VL-21-1095 14035E 345 -74 9 10 1 0.90 0.70 49 50 1 0.90 0.84 87 88 1 0.90 0.93 92 94 2 1.80 1.06 118 121 3 2.70 1.27 129 132 3 2.70 9.76 Including 131 132 1 0.90 23.20 248 250 2 1.80 0.83 VL-21-1096 14030E 350 -74 106 107 1 0.90 2.45 121 123 2 1.80 0.79 161 166 5 4.50 3.75 187 195 8 7.20 1.39 218 219 1 0.90 1.69 231 234 3 2.70 1.05 272 276 4 3.60 1.44 289 291 2 1.80 0.90 298 299 1 0.90 3.24 306 307 1 0.90 1.42 VL-21-1097 14100E 347 -72 9 11 2 1.80 4.66 28 29 1 0.90 0.81 37 38 1 0.90 0.78 47 48 1 0.90 1.18 104 107 3 2.70 8.26 Including 105 106 1 0.90 16.62 130 138 8 7.20 0.78 148 149 1 0.90 2.59 161 168 7 6.30 3.40 176 177 1 0.90 4.37 215 217 2 1.80 1.28 VL-21-1098 14100E 344 -58 7 8 1 0.85 0.91 26 31 5 4.25 0.71 64 68 4 3.40 4.67 Including 64 65 1 0.85 15.64 73 78 5 4.25 1.33 93 94 1 0.85 0.87 VL-21-1099 14185E 345 -72 13 16 3 2.70 1.15 42 43 1 0.90 5.43 58 66 8 7.20 1.69 81 83 2 1.80 5.01 101 102 1 0.90 40.08 30 115 116 1 0.90 4.44 126 128 2 1.80 0.77 131 132 1 0.90 15.61 134 136 2 1.80 1.47 185 186 1 0.90 1.20 210 211 1 0.90 6.38 219 231 12 10.80 7.47 5.47 Including 219 220 1 0.90 53.97 30 Including 226 227 1 0.90 11.71 335 336 1 0.90 1.01 376 377 1 0.90 3.81 VL-21-1100 13650E 344 -75 56 58 2 1.80 2.70 116 120 4 3.60 0.90 142 143 1 0.90 0.78 167 168 1 0.90 1.06 171 172 1 0.90 1.07 175 177 2 1.80 0.97 196 197 1 0.90 0.90 208 210 2 1.80 0.92 231 232 1 0.90 2.22 266 268 2 1.80 9.72 Including 266 267 1 0.90 18.05 313 316 3 2.70 0.80 VL-21-1101 14220E 347 -77 32 34 2 1.80 1.50 42 48 6 5.40 1.87 65 67 2 1.80 7.84 Including 66 67 1 0.90 13.93 107 108 1 0.90 0.86 164 165 1 0.90 0.76 173 174 1 0.90 1.22 179 182 3 2.70 0.70 190 192 2 1.80 5.05 209 210 1 0.90 0.85 218 220 2 1.80 0.74 223 224 1 0.90 1.01 225 226 1 0.90 0.87 248 252 4 3.60 2.02 260 263 3 2.70 2.23 272 274 2 1.80 0.76 284 285 1 0.90 36.15 30 298 301 3 2.70 1.50 312 313 1 0.90 7.65 322 323 1 0.90 0.73 361 371 10 9.00 1.01 VL-21-1102 13650E 346 -75 24 28 4 3.60 1.79 52 53 1 0.90 0.79 157 158 1 0.90 16.32 179 181 2 1.80 1.42 196 218 22 19.80 1.33 247 251 4 3.60 1.27 271 278 7 6.30 0.81 296 298 2 1.80 1.65 322 324 2 1.80 0.82 340 341 1 0.90 0.98 355 356 1 0.90 0.74 359 360 1 0.90 2.72 VL-21-1105 14240E 344 -77 25 26 1 0.90 1.01 51 52 1 0.90 0.75 56 57 1 0.90 4.80 85 87 2 1.80 7.18 Including 85 86 1 0.90 11.73 110 111 1 0.90 2.41 149 151 2 1.80 0.93 157 158 1 0.90 0.88 182 184 2 1.80 0.88 189 201 12 10.80 0.81 236 237 1 0.90 3.33 246 247 1 0.90 1.34 252 253 1 0.90 2.18 264 265 1 0.90 10.63 274 279 5 4.50 1.09 292 294 2 1.80 2.03 301 308 7 6.30 0.91 317 318 1 0.90 12.27 323 324 1 0.90 4.25 VL-21-1106 13670E 344 -76 34 35 1 0.90 2.78 39 62 23 20.70 3.80 2.98 Including 39 41 2 1.80 33.55 24.21 133 134 1 0.90 0.71 136 138 2 1.80 0.95 143 144 1 0.90 8.93 155 156 1 0.90 0.85 172 173 1 0.90 0.90 184 215 31 27.90 1.92 Including 204 205 1 0.90 14.61 238 239 1 0.90 0.90 241 242 1 0.90 0.91 247 248 1 0.90 0.84 267 281 14 12.60 0.94 289 295 6 5.40 1.48 300 301 1 0.90 0.86 311 312 1 0.90 2.15 315 316 1 0.90 1.05 369 371 2 1.80 0.97 VL-21-1108 14270E 344 -68 182 184 2 1.70 0.97

Notes on the Calculation of Assay Intervals

“Significant” assay intervals are defined as 1m core length or more of mineralization with an average fire assay result of greater than 0.7 g/t Au, representing the bottom cut-off for high-grade mill feed in the Marathon April 2021 Feasibility Study mine plan. Assay intervals with an average fire assay result of between 0.3 g/t Au and 0.7 g/t Au are above the cut-off used in the April 2021 Mineral Resource estimate for the Berry Deposit but are not considered “significant” for the purposes of this news release. Cut gold grades are calculated at 30 g/t Au. Drill holes VL-21-1103, VL-21-1104 and VL-21-1107 are located in the Sprite Deposit and are not reported here.



Figure 5: Cross Section 14190E (View NE) with Significant (>0.7 g/t Au) Intercepts, Berry Deposit, Valentine Gold Project.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e90fb2b5-2b07-460d-86f7-4dccfcd60657

Figure 6: Cross Section 14190E (View NE) with all Fire Assay Data, Berry Deposit, Valentine Gold Project.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b40606f6-bd5a-46fb-b40b-04663a351d43

Qualified Persons

Disclosure of a scientific or technical nature in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Nicholas Capps, P.Geo. (NL), Manager of Exploration for Marathon Gold Corporation. Exploration data quality assurance and control for Marathon is under the supervision of Jessica Borysenko, P.Geo (NL), GIS Manager for Marathon Gold Corporation. Both Mr. Capps and Ms. Borysenko are qualified persons under National Instrument (“NI”) 43-101. The Qualified Person responsible for the preparation of the April 2021 Mineral Resource estimate for the Berry Deposit is Robert Farmer, P.Eng. of John T Boyd Company. Mr. Farmer is considered to be “independent” of Marathon and the Valentine Gold Project for purposes of NI 43-101.

Quality Assurance-Quality Control (“QA/QC”)

QA/QC protocols followed at the Valentine Gold Project include the insertion of blanks and standards at regular intervals in each sample batch. Drill core is cut in half with one half retained at site, the other half tagged and sent to Eastern Analytical Limited in Springdale, NL. All reported core samples are analyzed for Au by fire assay (30g) with AA finish. All samples above 0.30 g/t Au in economically interesting intervals are further assayed using metallic screen to mitigate the presence of coarse gold. Significant mineralized intervals are reported in Table 1 as core lengths and estimated true thickness (70 - 95% of core length), and reported with and without a top-cut of 30 g/t Au applied.

About Marathon

Marathon (TSX:MOZ) is a Toronto based gold company advancing its 100%-owned Valentine Gold Project located in the central region of Newfoundland and Labrador, one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world. The Project comprises a series of five mineralized deposits along a 20-kilometre system. An April 2021 Feasibility Study outlined an open pit mining and conventional milling operation over a thirteen-year mine life with a 31.5% after-tax rate of return. The Project has estimated Proven Mineral Reserves of 1.40 Moz (29.68 Mt at 1.46 g/t) and Probable Mineral Reserves of 0.65 Moz (17.38 Mt at 1.17 g/t). Total Measured Mineral Resources (inclusive of the Mineral Reserves) comprise 1.92 Moz (32.59 Mt at 1.83 g/t) with Indicated Mineral Resources (inclusive of the Mineral Reserves) of 1.22 Moz (24.07 Mt at 1.57 g/t). Additional Inferred Mineral Resources are 1.64 Moz (29.59 Mt at 1.72 g/t Au). Please see Marathon’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com for further details and assumptions relating to the Valentine Gold Project.

