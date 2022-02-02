Prometheus Foundation Awards $2.3 Million to Students For Liberty to Launch Fellowship Program

McLean, Virginia, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Students For Liberty (SFL) is launching a fellowship program for its most exceptional student volunteers to study Ayn Rand’s philosophy of Objectivism and its practical applications. This program is made possible by the generous support of Prometheus Foundation, which has committed an initial $2.3 million to fund the first two years of the program.

This highly-selective multi-year global program will launch with an inaugural class of SFL’s top 50 student volunteers in the fall of 2022. The once-in-a-lifetime fellowship will feature individual and partner study of selected material, group study sessions led by world-class experts, in-person seminars twice each year, and a mentorship program with successful leaders in a wide range of fields. A second class of 50 fellows is planned to be added in 2023.

Dr. Wolf von Laer, CEO of Students For Liberty, said, “We are beyond grateful to the Prometheus Foundation for enabling this life-changing program. The Prometheus Fellowship will allow us to invest heavily in our most promising student volunteers and enable them to become highly effective leaders of tomorrow.”

The goal of the program is to educate students in rational philosophy, Objectivism, and the practical skills necessary to become leaders of liberty in their chosen professions. Students For Liberty’s programs have produced vice-ministers, congresspeople, entrepreneurs, founders of over 83 non-profits, and so much more. The Prometheus Fellowship will increase SFL’s capabilities and enable the organization to focus our efforts more intensely on the development of the next generation of leaders for liberty.

Carl Barney, funder and founder of Prometheus Foundation, said, “I am pleased to fund this fellowship program to teach SFL’s top students about Ayn Rand’s philosophy. Rand encouraged advocates of liberty to understand its moral and philosophical roots, and to embrace these fundamentals. If she were alive today, I think she would be happy to see the largest liberty-oriented student organization in the world teaching its top students Objectivism in depth.”

The Prometheus Fellowship applications open on February 2, 2022, which marks the 117th birthday of Ayn Rand, founder of the philosophy of Objectivism.

More information about the program and a fellowship application are available now at prometheusfellowship.org.

About Students For Liberty: Founded in 2008, Students For Liberty has rapidly grown to be the largest pro-liberty student organization in the world, with students active in 117 countries. With a multi-million dollar budget and 70 full-time staff members, we educate, develop, and empower pro-liberty students in their pursuit of becoming leaders of liberty. We accomplish this by identifying the top students and training and empowering them to be agents of change in their communities.

About Prometheus Foundation: Prometheus Foundation is an independent, nonprofit enterprise whose mission is to promote Ayn Rand and advance her philosophy, Objectivism. We achieve this mission by finding and funding organizations and individuals who have good ideas, work smart, follow through, and get things done. For more information about the Prometheus Foundation, visit our website, PrometheusFdn.org, or email Annie Vinther Sanz, avsanz@prometheusfdn.org.







