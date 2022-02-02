Global Liquid Filtration Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Liquid Filtration Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032066/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polymer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cotton segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $588.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR

- The Liquid Filtration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$588.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$652 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.

- Metal Segment to Record 4.7% CAGR

- In the global Metal segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$372.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$499.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$418 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -

3M Company

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

American Fabric Filter

Autotech Nonwovens

Berry Global, Inc.

Clear Edge

Donaldson Filtration Solutions

Eagle Nonwovens Inc.

Fibertex Nonwovens

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies

G. Bopp + Co. AG

GKD

Hollingsworth & Vose

Johns Manville

Kavon Filter Products Co.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Lydall, Inc.

Mann+Hummel

Norafin Industries

Sandler AG

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.

Sefar AG

TWE Group

Valmet

Yingkaimo Metal Net Co.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032066/?utm_source=GNW



