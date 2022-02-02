CHESS Health and Steadman Group Discuss Use of Opioid Settlements

Rochester, NY, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHESS Health and the Steadman Group, LLC are partnering to host a webinar to discuss the planning and strategies needed to address the SUD crisis by leveraging the expected opioid settlement funds. Topics to be covered include best practices is allocating funds among essential components – such as prevention strategies, treatment, recovery support, criminal justice initiatives, and harm reduction programs. The discussion will also include innovative initiatives that are making a difference in the SUD crisis, including how technology may support care coordination, peer recovery, and successful re-entry programs.

The webinar is scheduled for Thursday, February 3 at 2 p.m. ET. It is open to all and advanced registration is required: https://discover.chess.health/webinar/planning-for-opioid-settlements

The topic comes at an important time: the opioid epidemic is at its worst, and recent/expected settlement funds from litigation mean states and local governments must prepare quickly if they are to avoid mistakes from the distribution of funds from tobacco settlements, where only a fraction of $200 billion dollar settlements went to preventing smoking and helping people quit.

“Some states, like Colorado, have a solid plan for the allocation of funds,” said JK Costello, MD, MPH, Director of Behavioral Health Consulting at the Steadman Group. “Other states, counties, and healthcare providers may just be starting to build knowledge on what they can expect.”

“It’s essential that funds from the opioid settlements be used to combat the crisis of Substance Use Disorder,” said Hans Morefield, CEO of CHESS Health. “That means investing in evidence-based approaches and technologies that are proven to help people achieve long-lasting recovery. We’re proud to partner with the Steadman Group to spotlight best practices and innovation.”

