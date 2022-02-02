El Salvadoran Government Leverages AlphaPoint to Power Chivo, The World’s First National Bitcoin Wallet

New York / San Salvador, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Chivo, the world’s first national crypto wallet, is now operating with AlphaPoint white label infrastructure. AlphaPoint, which provides fast, scalable financial technology to institutions globally, is helping El Salvador to offer financial services and access to Bitcoin for millions of Salvadorans actively using the wallet.



In September, El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as a legal tender, as the government launched the Chivo wallet to facilitate Bitcoin transactions in the country. The government deposited $30 in Bitcoin in every El Salvadorans’ Chivo wallet as ‘seed money’ to propel Bitcoin transactions.



With every McDonalds, Starbucks, Walmart, Airport and Government office in the country already accepting Bitcoin with Chivo, the project has aspirations in the next year to simplify payment of home utilities, taxes, and many other daily transactions in Bitcoin as well. Chivo is also in the process of deploying hundreds of Bitcoin ATMs around the country to more readily serve the Salvadoran population.



AlphaPoint supports the frontend and backend infrastructure that powers the wallet and integrates the entire ecosystem including the mobile application, mobile point-of-sale processing, merchant website portal, call-center support software, and administrative console. Their build focuses heavily on wallet stability and uptime, scalability, and social impact, while also integrating user verification services leveraging machine-learning facial recognition and authentication tools. AlphaPoint also improved the Lightning integration for nearly instantaneous low-fee Bitcoin transactions via QR and Lightning addresses.



Chivo is the largest fintech application in the country and is providing infrastructure to bring the 70 percent unbanked population of the country into the financial ecosystem. The AlphaPoint-powered wallet facilitated millions of transactions last month alone, with more businesses enabling transactions every day. The wallet is free to use for all Salvadorans, with zero commissions.



“El Salvador and President Bukele are truly leading globally with this first major experiment in Bitcoin adoption at a country-wide level,” Igor Telyatnikov, Co-founder and CEO of AlphaPoint said, “No one else has attempted to execute a project of this size. We at AlphaPoint are honored to be involved in the process and provide the scalable and reliable solutions needed for this massive undertaking. The Chivo application is currently supporting millions of Salvadorans, many for their first time accessing financial services.”



AlphaPoint was the first white label marketplace provider in the cryptocurrency industry and has been a trusted solution for large-scale institutional-grade exchange infrastructure for more than eight years. It is considered a foundational member of the industry with focused priorities in scalability, security, and flexibility to serve clients around the world.



About AlphaPoint

AlphaPoint is a white-label marketplace software company powering digital asset exchanges worldwide. Through its secure, scalable, and customizable digital asset trading platform, AlphaPoint has enabled over 150 customers in 35 countries to launch and operate digital asset markets, as well as to digitize assets. AlphaPoint and its award-winning blockchain technology have helped startups and institutions discover and execute their blockchain strategies since 2013.

