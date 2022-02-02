BlueOne Card Inc. Announces the U.S. Retail Launch of its Prepaid Mastercard

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueOne Card, Inc. (“BlueOne Card”, “Company”) (OTC Pink: BCRD), is pleased to announce their planned February retail sales launch of their flagship product, the BlueOne Card in the United States. The BlueOne Card is a prepaid Mastercard issued by Axiom Bank, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Mastercard.



Until now, the BlueOne Card has been available exclusively online or through the BlueOne Card® App. The planned launch will begin the retail rollout of the BlueOne Card, using a developed money loading system to be launched initially in retail liquor stores. The rollout will begin in California and the West Coast and is expected to expand to the Midwest and East Coast in 2023.

In addition to the benefits of a Prepaid Mastercard, every BlueOne Card offers the cardholder a virtual checking account with an account number and a routing number without the need for a social security number. Once registered, BlueOne Cardholders can transfer and receive funds, deposit paychecks, facilitate direct deposit, utilize bill pay services, access ATMs, reload their cards and much more. The BlueOne Card is accepted by over 30 million merchants and at over 1 million ATM machines worldwide, or wherever Mastercard is accepted.

With the BlueOne Card, cardholders can easily transfer funds outside the United States. Money transfers in the form of remittance payments to foreign countries is a rapidly expanding industry. Census Bureau data gathered by the Pew Research Center concluded that there are roughly 45 million foreign-born individuals currently living in the United States, a large percentage of which send money to their home countries on a regular basis. According to a May 2019 report, migrant workers that earn money in the United States are sending about $150 billion annually to their home countries.

James Koh, Chairman of BlueOne Card Inc., said “We are very excited for our upcoming retail launch and for the chance to quickly expand our user-base. There are a growing number of people in the United States that are not able to utilize traditional banking, but with the BlueOne Card, they can enjoy all the banking services that have eluded them to this point. Our product is perfectly positioned to fill the growing need for financial services by a large sector of the population. More updates will be forthcoming.”

About BlueOne Card Inc.

Established in 2007, BlueOne Card, Inc., is a leading provider of innovative payout solutions and prepaid MasterCards. BlueOne Card, Inc. is a Financial Technology (FinTech) company focused on helping unbanked workers solve their payment and money transfer needs. The BlueOne Master card is a secure card possessing quality features such as lock and unlock card access, and the dynamic CVV technology. BlueOne MasterCards have zero liability, and are FDIC insured, thus making it reliable and safer than cash.

Any forecast of future financial performance is a “forward looking statement” under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment.

info@blueonecard.com

Contact: 800-210-9755

www.BlueOneCard.com