Slalom Continues Growth and Expansion into Portland, Maine

BOSTON, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom, a global consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation, today announced plans to grow its Northeast presence by expanding into Portland, Maine. As the fourth largest IT provider in the Greater Boston Area, Slalom plans to continue growing both the business and the positive impact on the community of Portland as it has done for the past ten years in Boston.



Slalom’s Boston employees have invested more than 11,000 hours of community service projects and raised more than $357,000 to support non-profits in the Greater Boston Area. The firm plans to continue its deep commitment to the communities, where their employees live, work and play.

“We are excited to announce plans to both expand and invest in the Portland, Maine marketplace while creating 100 jobs over the next 12-18 months with immediate hires across sales and delivery roles,” said Russell Norris, General Manager for Slalom Boston. “The New England area is a growing market, and our research has shown Portland aligns closely with our existing businesses both within the Boston market and the global Slalom market.”

Slalom recognizes the needs of the growing Portland market, which is facing increased demand for digital acceleration and business transformation services. The consulting firm is helping to address those needs by bringing a deep depth of industry expertise across the retail, financial services & insurance, healthcare, life sciences, public sector, and hospitality verticals to Portland.

The rise in demand is also driving investment for Portland jobs across both technical and non-technical skills that utilize Slalom’s deep relationships with key partners such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Salesforce, Microsoft, Snowflake, Google, and Tableau. Slalom has recently been recognized as Partner of the Year and received Innovation Excellence Awards from AWS, Salesforce, Snowflake, Tableau, Boomi, Databricks, Google, and was named one of the Top 21 Companies at the Forefront of Tech Innovation.

Slalom launched its Boston office in 2012 and is celebrating its decade milestone this year. It has consistently been recognized and awarded a best place to work, most recently by both the Boston Business Journal, where it placed second among top large companies, and the Boston Globe, placing fourth among top large companies. The company continues to focus on contributing to the future growth and commerce rooted in Boston, extending into Portland.

For general inquires, reach out to Chris Harding at Christopher.Harding@slalom.com and for job related inquiries reach out to Elise Schoch at Elise.Schoch@slalom.com.

