SomaLogic to provide 105 million protein measurements from 15,000 samples as part of the Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis (MESA) Study

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SomaLogic (NASDAQ: SLGC), a leader in data-driven proteomics technology, today announced that the company will begin assaying samples from the Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis (MESA) study beginning in the first quarter of 2022. SomaLogic will use its industry-leading assay to analyze 105 million protein measurements from 15,000 samples spanning 15 years of clinical interactions. The MESA study is sponsored by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) of the National Institutes of Health. Under the guidelines set by the NHLBI, the data from the SomaScan® assay will be made available for analysis by researchers from the MESA program and the broader scientific community.



“The MESA study is groundbreaking and we expect it to generate the largest proteomic dataset of an ethnically diverse population,” said SomaLogic Chief Executive Officer Roy Smythe, M.D. “This agreement represents yet another demonstration of SomaLogic’s support of the data-sharing and data-access policies of the National Institutes of Health that nurture the research enterprise. We hope that sharing this data will expedite its translation into knowledge, products and procedures that make a positive impact on human health.”

The MESA study is focused on subclinical cardiovascular disease and the risk factors that predict progression to clinical signs and symptoms. The study includes a diverse group of 6,814 asymptomatic men and women, ranging in age from 45 to 84 when the study began in 1999. According to the MESA website, approximately 38% of the participants in the study are white, 28% are African-American, 22% are Hispanic and 12% are Asian. Participants are seen in six clinics: Columbia University, Johns Hopkins University, Northwestern University, UCLA, University of Minnesota and Wake Forest University. Because the data is shared with outside investigators, this study has also been used by hundreds of investigators to understand other diseases, including COVID-19, eye disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

SomaLogic will use the SomaScan assay data from the MESA study, as well as information from clinical visits and health histories, to further validate its SomaSignal™ tests, specifically for cardiovascular disease, diabetes risk and NASH.

“MESA is widely regarded an unique landmark study because of multiple sequential clinical evaluations and blood samples over many years in a multi-ethnic cohort,” said SomaLogic Chief Medical Officer Stephen A. Williams. “As the basis for new discoveries from studying 7,000 proteins in each person’s samples - the largest fraction of the proteome ever studied at scale – this collaboration is an unprecedented opportunity to evaluate the downstream proteomic impact of genetic and environmental factors on human health and aging.”

