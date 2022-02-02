Amplity Health Appoints Nick Willhoft, Ph.D., as Head of Medical Communications

LANGHORNE, Pa., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplity Health, a leading global medical and commercial partner to biopharmaceutical companies, today announced the expansion of its executive team with Nick Willhoft, Ph.D., as Head of Medical Communications. Willhoft's appointment follows Amplity's recent merger with The Lynx Group, whose capabilities formed Amplity Medical Communications.

"This newly created role demonstrates Amplity's commitment to growing and innovating our Medical Communications agency for our clients," said Michael A. Griffith, Amplity President and CEO. "We believe that strong brand strategy begins with getting the scientific messaging and positioning right within the market. Nick is a distinguished medical communications expert with years of experience framing scientific narratives and payer/patient value propositions."

Willhoft joins Amplity from CMC Affinity, where he was most recently Executive Vice President, U.S. Head of Medical Services. Prior to CMC Affinity, he was Senior Vice President, Global Medical Communications at Syneos Health. Nick received his Ph.D. in physiology from the University of Dundee in Scotland. Willhoft now reports to Brian Tyburski, EVP, Sales and Operations of Amplity Health.

"Nick's deep scientific background aligns with Amplity's objectives to put science at the forefront of what we do," explained Brian. "He shares our passion for driving quality scientific content for deeper, more meaningful healthcare interactions that ultimately improve outcomes for patients."

About Amplity Health

The true partner of global healthcare companies, Amplity Health continually challenges the boundaries of medical and commercial strategies to accelerate the approval and launch of new drugs to improve the lives of patients. We are proud of our inclusive culture and our EPIIC values. Amplity has the expertise, global infrastructure, and data-driven insights to help clients overcome their medical and commercial challenges.

Amplity's wide-ranging capabilities include clinical and medical outsourced teams; clinical and medical capability development; companion diagnostic and precision medicine solutions; medical communications; expert engagement; remote and field solutions for patients, payers, and physicians; and strategic and access consulting. Amplity's one-of-a-kind Insights database offers clients a detailed view into patient-provider interactions and provider treatment rationale not found through any other provider.

Amplity Health is a portfolio company of Altamont Capital Partners.

