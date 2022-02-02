Infinidat Announces the Appointment of Troy Fortune as President of Infinidat Federal

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat , a leading provider of enterprise-class storage solutions, today announced the appointment of Troy Fortune as the President of Infinidat Federal, Inc. Fortune will be responsible for all aspects of Infinidat Federal leveraging his extensive experience in enterprise storage at both immixGroup – the public sector business unit of Arrow Electronics – and Arrow Electronics. Infinidat Federal is a wholly owned subsidiary of Infinidat, focused on accelerating growth and scaling Infinidat’s enterprise storage business in the U.S. federal government market, featuring Infinidat’s award-winning enterprise storage solutions.



Fortune has been architecting and building high-performing federal and commercial sales teams in the enterprise storage field for more than three decades. Prior to joining Infinidat Federal, Fortune held the position of VP and GM for immixGroup, which is the Public Sector business unit of Arrow Electronics. In this role Fortune was responsible for the overall sales and go-to-market strategy for the federal, state, and local markets. During his 30-year career Fortune has functioned in various executive and channel leadership roles and has amassed extensive knowledge and market insight, formed a broad network of channel and federal customer relationships, and successfully implemented powerful sales strategies in the enterprise storage industry.

“Troy brings to Infinidat Federal extensive leadership and business development experience in the federal market. He has a proven, powerful ability to expand federal channel and customer partnerships, accelerate sales, and scale federal business,” said Phil Bullinger, CEO of Infinidat. “Adding Troy to our senior management team continues the strategic extension of our go-to-market abilities with strong industry leaders and broad investment in scaling our market reach. Infinidat Federal is extremely well positioned for 2022 as we build on our unprecedented growth in 2021 with our unique software defined storage architecture deployed across our industry acclaimed family of enterprise primary storage, modern data protection, and cyber resilient storage solutions.”

“Infinidat’s extraordinary reputation for solution quality and customer experience gives us the ability to bring meaningful mission-critical impact to government customers that place their trust in Infinidat solutions for their most important data,” said Troy Fortune, President at Infinidat Federal. “The growth potential across the federal market for Infinidat is immense as we extend our reach and extensively expand our sales activity with federal partners and federal customers. I’m excited to join the great culture and groundbreaking team at Infinidat. I look forward to working with our federal customers to help them advance the real-world performance, cyber resilience, and enterprise capabilities of their storage infrastructure.”

In his new role at Infinidat Federal, Fortune will lead the company’s customer-facing functions across the federal market, comprised of sales representatives, pre-sales engineers, and technical advisors. His duties include advancing and executing go-to-market strategies, leading team development and growth, increasing federal customer and federal partner activity, and delivering strong federal market expansion.

About Infinidat Federal

Infinidat Federal helps empower U.S. Government Agencies to achieve data-driven advantages at multi-petabyte scale and speed. Infinidat Federal will function as a wholly owned subsidiary of Infinidat, featuring the company’s award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage applications, delivering microsecond latency, 100% availability, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. Infinidat Federal’s headquarters are based in Bethesda, Maryland.

