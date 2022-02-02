Psychedelic Healthcare VC Fund Palo Santo Appoints Zach Lomis as Partner

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P alo Santo , a leading psychedelic healthcare investment fund, announced the appointment of Zach Lomis as partner. As part of Palo Santo’s mission to address the growing global mental health crisis by increasing the supply of clinically effective and accessible treatment solutions, Lomis joins the firm’s founders and scientific advisors to assist in all elements of deal sourcing, thesis development and due diligence.



“Since the early days of Palo Santo’s founding, we have had the pleasure of knowing Zach and have consistently admired his indefatigability in finding and backing the most progressive emerging mental health treatments,” said Palo Santo Co-Founder and Partner Tim Schlidt. “Zach has shown a deep passion for advancing psychedelic medicines, and we could not be more thrilled to have him join us as a partner in the fund.”

Palo Santo Co-Founder and Partner Daniel Goldberg added, “Zach exemplifies our firm’s core values – particularly our commitment to supporting companies that are creating a new paradigm for wellness, while applying a diligent, selective approach to investing. We look forward to working closely with Zach as we continue to identify and fund companies developing cutting-edge solutions to some of the most intractable mental health and central nervous system disorders.”

“In pursuing my goal to dramatically improve upon the way mental health and addiction treatment is handled throughout the healthcare ecosystem, I can’t imagine being able to make a bigger impact than by helping to advance the potential of psychedelic medicines,” said Palo Santo Partner Zach Lomis . “Throughout my years exploring this field, I’ve had the opportunity to meet founders, investors, academics and advocates around the world. I’m thrilled to join an all-star venture capital team on the forefront of redefining what psychedelic medicine can do for individuals’ health and wellness, and I look forward to working with Palo Santo to advance a new wave of innovative treatments for patients.”

Over the last decade, Lomis has served in a variety of strategic, advisory and entrepreneurial roles across the venture capital, biotech and cannabis sectors. Motivated by the hope of advancing the next wave of clinical therapies, Lomis’ experience includes biotech investment banking at Goldman Sachs, early-stage venture capital, and cannabis and psychedelic investing. Lomis graduated summa cum laude from Washington University in St. Louis.

To date, Palo Santo has partnered with and funded more than 28 portfolio companies , with notable investments such as: Reset Pharma , Tactogen , Journey Clinical , Gilgamesh , Delix , Bexson Biomedical , Eleusis , Ksana Health , Fluence , and neuroCare , among others.

