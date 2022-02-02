VBL Therapeutics to Participate in the Guggenheim Oncology Conference and the 2022 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT), a late-clinical stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapeutics for difficult-to-treat malignant solid tumors and immune or inflammatory indications, today announced that Dror Harats, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of VBL Therapeutics, will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Oncology Conference being held virtually on February 9 – 11, 2022. Management will also attend the BIO CEO & Investor Conference being held as a hybrid event on February 14 – 17, 2022.



Guggenheim Oncology Virtual Conference

Date: Thursday, February 10, 2022

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Format: Fireside Chat

Webcast: https://kvgo.com/2022-oncology-conference/vascular-biogenics-ltd-feb

2022 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

Date: February 14 – 17

Registration details for investor meetings and the event can be found here.

A link to the webcast will also be available on the Events and Presentations page of the Investor Relations section on the Company’s website at www.vblrx.com.

About VBL Therapeutics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., operating as VBL Therapeutics (VBL), is a late-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for difficult-to-treat malignant solid tumors and immune or inflammatory indications. VBL’s novel VTS™ gene-based platform and antibody-based monocyte targeting technology enable the creation of a pipeline of programs that harness the body’s innate biological processes to provide unique solutions for significant unmet medical needs. VBL’s lead oncology product candidate, ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111; `ofra-vec`), is an investigational, first-in-class, targeted anti-cancer gene-based agent in development to treat a wide range of solid tumors. Ofra-vec is currently being studied in a Phase 3 registration-enabling clinical trial (NCT03398655) for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. To learn more about VBL, please visit vblrx.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube or Facebook.

CONTACT:

Daniel Ferry

LifeSci Advisors

+1 (617) 430-7576

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com