Splash Beverage Group Signs TapouT Distribution Agreement with Tri County Beverage in Michigan

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Tri County Beverage in Michigan to distribute TapouT through suburbs of Detroit.

Tri County Beverage, headquartered in Warren, Michigan was created in 1994 though it can trace its roots back to 1958. The company today services Oakland and Macomb Counties with annual sales of 3 million cases.

“Our footprint continues to expand with this latest distribution agreement,” said Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group’s Chairman and CEO. “This brings to five the number of significant distribution agreements we’ve signed since the November announcement of our agreement with AB ONE. This latest agreement is unique in that it reflects Tri County’s strategy to expand their distribution into hydration drinks, and TapouT will be among their flagship products. There are more than 2 million people living in the Detroit suburbs within Oakland and Macomb Counties, so this is another opportunity for Splash to see some significant growth.”

Follow Splash Beverage Group on Twitter: www.twitter.com/SplashBev

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

For more information visit:

www.SplashBeverageGroup.com

www.copadivino.com

www.drinksalttequila.com

www.pulpo-loco.com

www.tapoutdrinks.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Contact Information:

Splash Beverage Group

Info@SplashBeverageGroup.com

954-745-5815

Attachment