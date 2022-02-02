PAE-Perini Awarded $63.8M AFCAP V Task Order at Qatar Air Base

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAE-Perini LLC has been awarded a task order on the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V to provide civil engineer base operating support to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing at the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. The total evaluated price is $63.8 million if all options are exercised.

PAE-Perini is a joint venture between PAE (NASDAQ: PAE, PAEWW), a global leader merging technology with advanced business practices, delivering innovative and efficient managed solutions to the U.S. government and its allies, and Perini Management Services, Inc.

PAE Interim President and CEO Charlie Peiffer said the award illustrates how PAE-Perini continues to maintain various bases across the world.

“PAE-Perini has repeatedly shown how it can successfully assist U.S. deployed forces,” Peiffer said. “The JV will be an integral team member by supporting both expeditionary and permanent construction on the base.”

The one-year AFCAP V CE BOS task order starting March 1, 2022, has four, 12-month options. Most of the 945 facilities operate in three different geographical areas of the base. On this task order, PAE-Perini will provide facility operations, maintenance and repair services. This includes industrial control systems, electrical power production and facility management for mission partners and personnel.

PAE-Perini combines PAE’s specialized expertise in global contingency operations with Perini’s worldwide construction capabilities. The partnership’s global reach and wide-ranging skill set applied through AFCAP V supports the U.S. government in reacting to the needs of worldwide missions and contingencies.

About PAE

For more than 66 years, PAE has tackled the world’s toughest challenges to deliver agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. With a global workforce of about 20,000 on all seven continents and in approximately 60 countries, PAE delivers a broad range of operational support services to meet the critical needs of our clients. Our headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia. Find us online at pae.com, on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Perini Management Services, Inc.

Perini Management Services, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) specializing in design-build construction for U.S. federal agencies, both within and outside the continental United States. Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures. Learn more about Perini Management Services, Inc. at pmsi.tutorperini.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain a number of “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about PAE’s possible or assumed future results of operations, financial results, backlog, estimation of resources for contracts, strategy for and management of growth, needs for additional capital, risks related to IDIQ contracts, risks related to U.S. government contracting generally, including congressional approval of appropriations, bid and risks related to foreign operations and joint ventures. These forward-looking statements are based on PAE’s management’s current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside PAE’s management’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date of this release. PAE does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release except as may be required by the federal securities laws.

