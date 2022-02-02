Leading Snack Maker Rip Van Partners With CROSSMARK to Fuel Convenience Store Expansion

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rip Van, the leading snack brand introducing convenient, better-for-you foods, is proud to announce a new Sales Agency agreement with CROSSMARK.

Rip Van's portfolio of healthy snacks will now be represented by CROSSMARK, the Texas-based National Sales and Marketing Agency, across the convenience store sector throughout the eastern and midwestern United States. Rip Van sales in stores west of the Rocky Mountains will continue to be represented by convenience store specialists KC Krafts.

"We couldn't be more excited to join the CROSSMARK family of brands," said Jim Low, President of Rip Van. "With the broker's wind in our sails, 2022 is shaping up to be a truly transformational year for our brand."

CROSSMARK has a long history, dating back to the very first Walmart stores, of positioning consumer brands for greater success in retail channels. Now, Rip Van joins a who's who of brands represented by the leading Sales Agency.

The partnership agreement to represent Rip Van underscores the quality and sales success of the snack brand. Ultimately, the new relationship will help expand the deployment of Rip Van products across U.S. convenience store shelves.

"We are thrilled to add Rip Van to our portfolio of brands in the Convenience Channel. Rip Van's products are trending for the on-the-go consumer looking for a healthy snack," said Jeff Neihart, VP General Manager at CROSSMARK.

Rip Van first began as a collaboration between founders Rip Pruisken and Marco De Leon, who initially launched the healthy snack brand out of their college dorm room. The company's signature product, the Rip Van Wafel, has since exploded in popularity, and is now sold at Whole Foods, Albertsons, Costco, Sprouts, Meijer, Starbucks, and many other retailers nationwide. Rip Van expects to expand its offerings this year with the launch of multiple new product lines.

Founded in 2012, Rip Van is the better-for-you brand reinventing snacking by creating healthier convenient foods people can feel good about. The company's first product, Rip Van Wafels, has proven to be an explosive disruptor in the $7 billion U.S. cookie category. The award-winning company continues to innovate and recently launched Rip Van Wafers, a new line of low sugar, delicious sweet snacks. To learn more about Rip Van, visit www.ripvan.com.

CROSSMARK, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is a leading sales and marketing services agency that specializes in growing retail brands throughout nearly every category of the consumer goods industry. For more than 100 years, CROSSMARK has accelerated the world's most powerful companies — ultimately driving sales and managing brand success. Our core services include Headquarter Sales, Retail Services, and Marketing Services. This includes eCommerce solutions, omnichannel expertise, insights & analytics, and order-to-cash, as well as both in-store and out-of-store consumer engagement. To learn more, visit www.crossmark.com.

Ellie Meyer

Marketing Werks

emeyer@marketingwerks.com

