SmileDirectClub Adds Innovative New Stain Barrier To Award-Winning Oral Care Line

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced the expansion of its award-winning oral care product offerings with its new Stain Barrier.



The latest whitening innovation from SmileDirectClub, Stain Barrier protects teeth with an invisible shield against common staining beverages including coffee, tea, red wine and soda. The easy-to-use gel applicator utilizes a gentle whitening agent to block stains for up to 4 hours and is safe for daily use. Complete with 30 applications per pen, Stain Barrier is designed to be used 10 minutes before consuming beverages and dries clear within 5-10 seconds, leaving behind a cool mint flavor. Thanks to its ease and portability, Stain Barrier is the perfect product to use at home or on the go.

The SmileDirectClub Stain Barrier ($17) is now available at Shop.SmileDirectClub.com and on Amazon.com and will start hitting over 4,000 Walmart shelves in mid-February. The new Stain Barrier complements SmileDirectClub’s existing oral care product offerings, including the recently released Dissolvable Strips and Pro Whitening System Plus. Whether used alone or alongside SmileDirectClub’s best-in-class whitening products, Stain Barrier is the perfect addition to any oral care routine.

“With the launch of Stain Barrier, we are continuing to provide new solutions to help customers create and maintain a healthy and confident smile,” said Amy Keith, General Manager of Global Oral Care at SmileDirectClub. “The new Stain Barrier complements customers’ existing whitening routine by providing an additional layer of protection against the stain causing beverages our customers like to enjoy.”

Since launching in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies and continues to be the leading telehealth platform for orthodontia, serving more than 1.5 million customers. SmileDirectClub is the only oral care brand that offers customers an end-to-end solution to keep teeth straighter, brighter and cleaner.

To learn more about SmileDirectClub’s new product offerings and availability, visit: Shop.SmileDirectClub.com.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

