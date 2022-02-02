Bolt Biotherapeutics to Participate in Upcoming February Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bolt Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: BOLT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immuno-oncology agents that combine the targeting precision of antibodies with the power of both the innate and adaptive immune systems, today announced that management will present at two upcoming conferences in February:

Guggenheim 2022 Oncology Virtual Conference

Fireside chat on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET)





Fireside chat on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET) Virtual 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference 2022

Fireside chat on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

A live webcast of these fireside chats will be available on the Events and Presentations page of Bolt’s website at www.boltbio.com. Archived replays will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immuno-oncology agents that combine the targeting precision of antibodies with the power of both the innate and adaptive immune systems. Bolt’s proprietary Boltbody™ Immune-stimulating Antibody Conjugates (ISACs) are designed to target tumor cells for elimination by myeloid cells, which then activates the myeloid cells to recruit the adaptive immune system in the anti-tumor response. This leads to the conversion of immunologically “cold” tumors to “hot” tumors. Bolt’s lead candidate, BDC-1001, is a Boltbody ISAC comprised of a HER2-targeting biosimilar of trastuzumab conjugated with a non-cleavable linker to one of Bolt’s proprietary TLR7/8 agonists for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors. Bolt is also advancing BDC-2034, a Boltbody ISAC targeting CEA, and a pipeline of other immuno-oncology products.

Investor Relations and Media Contacts:

Karen L. Bergman

Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.

650-665-9295

kbergman@boltbio.com

Sarah McCabe

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

212-362-1200

sarah.mccabe@sternir.com

Maggie Beller or David Schull

Russo Partners, LLC

646-942-5631

maggie.beller@russopartnersllc.com

david.schull@russopartnersllc.com