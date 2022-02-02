FactSet Declares Dividend

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE: FDS | NASDAQ: FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.82 per share.



The cash dividend will be paid on March 17, 2022, to holders of record of FactSet’s common stock at the close of business on February 28, 2022.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE: FDS | NASDAQ: FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 162,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions, with the distinction of having been recently added to the S&P 500, and repeatedly scored 100 by the Human Rights Campaign® Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.

FactSet

Investor Relations Contact:

Kendra Brown

+1.203.810.2684

kbrown@factset.com