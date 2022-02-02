Castle Connolly Announces 2022 Top Doctors

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castle Connolly today announced the release of its 2022 Top Doctors representing the top seven percent of doctors in the nation. These notable doctors are nominated by their peers and thoroughly validated by Castle Connolly's research team to ensure that they deliver the highest quality patient care. The 2022 list is the largest list ever, with over 61,000 physicians named across all specialties in every major metropolitan market.

To compile the list, Castle Connolly's research team thoroughly vets each physician's professional qualifications, education, hospital and faculty appointments, research leadership, professional reputation, disciplinary history and, if available, outcomes data. Additionally, a physician's interpersonal skills such as listening and communicating effectively, demonstrating empathy, and instilling trust and confidence, are also considered in the review process. The Castle Connolly Doctor Directory is the largest network of peer-nominated physicians.

"Castle Connolly has a long-standing commitment of providing research and trusted information so that patients can find and connect with the best healthcare in their communities," said Dr. John Connolly, co-founder and Chairman, Medical Advisory Board, Castle Connolly. "By selecting a Castle Connolly Top Doctor, consumers can have confidence in the choice of their physician and in the quality of care."

Both physicians and consumers rank personal recommendations from doctors as top source

In related research conducted in November/December 2021, one-half of consumers surveyed stated that looking for a primary care physician and a specialist is a priority in 2022. When searching for a doctor, the research found that both physicians and consumers rank personal recommendations from doctors as their top source when searching for healthcare providers (HCPs). In fact, consumers prioritize HCPs who are willing to listen to them, even over clinical experience. To see the additional findings of the Castle Connolly Physician - Consumer Parallel Pandemic POV Survey Insights, please see the complete report.

"Today, as consumers navigate their health, the choice of a physician has never been more important and we are dedicated to ensuring that consumers have the access to the information, tools and resources to live healthier lives," said Nan Forte, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Everyday Health Group. "This important new research not only demonstrates how many consumers are searching for new doctors, but also how important it is to find recommendations and information from trusted sources like physicians, which is why a Castle Connolly Top Doctor is a choice consumers can trust."

In order to make the most of this achievement, physicians can use the Castle Connolly Top Doctor distinction and promotional opportunities to differentiate themselves from others and engage patients in their communities.

About Castle Connolly

With over 25 years' experience researching, reviewing and selecting Top Doctors, Castle Connolly is a trusted and credible source. In fact, a 2018 study published in the Journal of Medical Research found that across several specialties Castle Connolly's peer-reviewed directory was much more reliable than sites that just relied on patient reviews when it came to identifying quality care. Our mission is to help people find the best healthcare by connecting patients with best-in-class healthcare providers. For more information, visit https://www.castleconnolly.com.

About Everyday Health Group

The Everyday Health Group is a recognized leader in patient and provider education, attracting an engaged audience of over 74 million health consumers and over 890,000 U.S. practicing physicians and clinicians to its premier health and wellness digital properties. Our mission is to drive better clinical and health outcomes through decision-making informed by highly relevant information, data, and analytics. We empower healthcare providers and consumers with trusted content and services delivered through Everyday Health Group's world-class brands. The Everyday Health Group is a division of Ziff Davis Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD).

