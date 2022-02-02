Nuvei to Host Capital Markets Day on March 28, 2022

English French

MONTREAL, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today announced it will host its inaugural Capital Markets Day in New York, on Monday, March 28, 2022.



Management will provide insights and an update on the Company’s business, solutions and market opportunities, with time for questions. Presentations are scheduled to start at 10:00 AM Eastern Time and conclude at approximately 2:00 PM Eastern Time. Registration is required to attend the event in person and will be limited (and subject to change) due to COVID-19 protocols.

All are invited to listen to an online presentation which will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.nuvei.com under the “Events & Presentations” section.

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform provides seamless pay-in and payout capabilities, connecting merchants with their customers in over 200 markets worldwide, with local acquiring in 45 markets. With support for over 500 local and alternative payment methods, nearly 150 currencies and 40 cryptocurrencies, merchants can capture every payment opportunity that comes their way. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

Contact:

Investors

Anthony Gerstein

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations