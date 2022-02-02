Insights on the High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Global Market to 2027 - Featuring ABB, Danfoss and Siemens Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market Research Report by Type, by Power, by End Use Industry, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market size was estimated at USD 34.20 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 35.61 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.48% to reach USD 46.50 billion by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market was studied across Induction Motor, Permanent Magnet Motor, and Synchronous Motor.

Based on Power, the market was studied across 0.75 KW to 7.5 KW, 7.5 KW to 15.5 KW, Above 29.5 KW, and 0 KW to 0.75 KW.

Based on End Use Industry, the market was studied across Chemicals and Fertilizers, Food and Beverage, Marine, Mining & Metals, and Paper and Food Processing.

Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market, including ABB Ltd., Brook Crompton Americas, Danfoss A/S, General Electric Company, HIGEN MOTOR CO., LTD, Nidec Motor Corporation, NORD Drivesystems Pvt. Ltd, Regal Beloit Corporation, SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH & Co KG, SHANGHAI JUMP-WIN INDUSTRY CO., LTD, Siemens AG, Sterling Electric, Inc., TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, and WEG Industries.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Demand from manufacturers for energy-saving motors for improving efficiency and cost

5.1.1.2. Application across oil and gas, paper, water and wastewater treatment, and food and beverages industries

5.1.1.3. Rising awareness of efficiency standards, globally

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Lack of information and technical capacity for evaluating the savings from energy-efficient motors

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. New applications in food and beverage sector

5.1.3.2. Rising popularity of induction motors

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Issues related to motor such as rotational speed, permanent magnet grade

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Induction Motor

6.3. Permanent Magnet Motor

6.4. Synchronous Motor



7. High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market, by Power

7.1. Introduction

7.2. 0.75 KW to 7.5 KW

7.3. 7.5 KW to 15.5 KW

7.4. Above 29.5 KW

7.5. 0 KW to 0.75 KW



8. High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market, by End Use Industry

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Chemicals and Fertilizers

8.3. Food and Beverage

8.4. Marine

8.5. Mining & Metals

8.6. Paper and Food Processing



9. Americas High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Taiwan

10.12. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. ABB Ltd.

13.2. Brook Crompton Americas

13.3. Danfoss A/S

13.4. General Electric Company

13.5. HIGEN MOTOR CO., LTD

13.6. Nidec Motor Corporation

13.7. NORD Drivesystems Pvt. Ltd

13.8. Regal Beloit Corporation

13.9. SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH & Co KG

13.10. SHANGHAI JUMP-WIN INDUSTRY CO., LTD

13.11. Siemens AG

13.12. Sterling Electric, Inc.

13.13. TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd.

13.14. Toshiba Corporation

13.15. WEG Industries



14. Appendix

